Celebrate Eid al-Adha at LUX* North Male Atoll

Luxurious facilities and ultimate elegance, at LUX* North Male Atoll Resort and Villas, you will be able to find a sense of immense peace amid the lush setting of this tropical hideaway which provides an idyllic setting for relaxation or romantic retreats.

Celebrate Eid al-Adha with family, friends and loved ones at LUX* North Male Atoll Resort and Villas. Spend the night of Eid al-Adha under the stars with an ambient dinner set against the sounds of ocean waves and the gentle sea breeze.

On July 20, the resort has arranged for a special beachside cultural workshops, games, music, and culinary treats. Authentic Maldivian entertainment at the resort will include a traditional Maldivian Eid al-Adha.

The resort’s talented team members will put their skills to the test and will create origamis, hats and small works of art to show the Maldivian culture to our guests.

There will also be some Maldivian short eats served at the resort’s Coconut Beach to introduce guests to the Maldivian cuisine.

A special session to teach guests how to create their own coconut oil will be held by our Spa team.

Discover the calm waters of the Maldives with an array of new watersports activities and several other games to celebrate this Eid day around our charming island paradise.

For families travelling together, the PLAY kids club offers attractive daily activities to help our little guest create fun and exciting memories.

An authentic Indian ocean experience, LUX* North Male Atoll Resort and Villas is an intimate getaway where guests can truly embrace the Miami vibe while enjoying their vacation.

To pre-arrange any of the Eid activities or book our special Eid Family Dinner on the beach, simply contact the resort’s reservations team at: stay@luxnorthmale.com.