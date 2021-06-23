OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI appoints Ahmed Aneel Adam as Director of Reserve

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has welcomed Ahmed Aneel Adam to the newly created position – Director of Reserve.

One of the most naturally blessed spots in Maldives, the Bolifushi Island tucks away a graceful sanctuary in every RESERVE. An emphasis on design, seclusion, and personalised service make it a comprehensively joyful bouquet of hospitality.

As the Director of Reserve, Aneel will maintain and elevate the RESERVE Experience. He will be responsible for managing overall operations relating to Food and Beverage and Guest Experience for the ultra-luxe RESERVE category and will report directly to Louisa Lalli, General Manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

“I look forward to anticipating guests’ desires even before they realise them and curating inspiring experiences to make every moment an everlasting memory,” Aneel said.

Aneel started his hospitality career over 13 years ago as a trainee in a leading resort brand in the Maldives and steadily grew up the ladder in varied roles and departments. His hands on-knowledge and natural leadership skills enabled him to grace positions such as Chief Butler/Manager on Duty and Butler Supervisor.

Prior to joining THE OZEN COLLECTION, he served as the Front office Manager at The Nautilus Maldives.

“RESERVE is a unique experience offering guests a feeling of staying in their own private sanctuary. Translating this into guest experience involves a dedicated operations setup – almost like a mini resort in itself,” Louisa Lalli said.

“With Aneel’s strong skill set, attention to detail, demonstrated history of industry knowledge, and passion for creating inspiring experiences for guests, I am confident the RESERVE Experience will become the epitome of Refined Elegance.”

The RESERVE Experience includes benefits such as complimentary dine-in service, a dedicated ‘Rolls Royce’ buggy, and a personal Hiyani (Butler) available 24/7 to ensure true exclusivity and relaxation.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has 16 iconic RESERVEs – with the choice of staying on the pristine beach or out in the lagoon. In a league of their own, these mesmerising sanctuaries come in four categories: Sunset Earth Pool RESERVE, Private Ocean RESERVE with Slide, Royal RESERVE, and the newest addition, THE OZEN RESERVE.