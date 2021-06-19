Amilla creates Maldives ‘most ethical burger’

Hot on the heels of announcing the resorts ground breaking Wellness Your Way programme that offers guest the effortless ability to follow their own path to wellness through menus tailored to different eating lifestyles and announcing their switch to ethically sourced, hormone and antibiotic free meat supplies the five-star resort, Amilla Resort and Residences has curated what could be the Maldives most ethical burger.

The burger fits those guests following a low carb and gluten free lifestyle through its bespoke almond flaxseed roll.

The rolls are made using organic ground almond, psyllium husk, flaxseed and apple cider vinegar, making for an alkaline and grain free base. It is then swathed in Homemade@Amilla banana ketchup made from organic bananas and coconut sugar grown onsite.

A beef patty made from Cape Grim beef, grass fed yet fat marbled and coming from cows breathing the cleanest air in the world and from a farm that practises carbon neutral farming.

To add to the flavour, there is Dinglely Dell bacon from the UK, farmed especially sustainably with 33.2 hectares of their land planted in wild flowers for bees.

Lush Homegrown@Amilla Kulha fila fai or Maldivian rocket, a rich source of vitamins and inulin, is paired with melted grass fed cheese.

The final touch is a fried egg, all the way from the end of the naturally lush islands chicken coop, Cluckingham palace, where the happy free range hens forage and play with their duck friends.

“It is truly a joy to work with food that comes from people who are passionate about their land and caring of their flock, you can taste the difference in the end product. I am also blessed to have access to vegetables and eggs with zero air miles, direct from the resorts gardens,” Amilla’s Executive Chef Kaviraj Doolum said.

Join the team at Amilla this summer to try out the resort’s ethical burger as well as all the other activities including snorkelling with Manta Rays at Hanifaru Bay.

