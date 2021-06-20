Banyan Tree advocates culture of wellbeing inside out

The pandemic’s widespread impact has underscored the importance of leading healthier lifestyles for our physical and mental wellbeing.

For Banyan Tree Group, its core values of wellbeing and sustainability in its internal culture is key to recovery in preparing for guests’ return during and beyond the pandemic.

“As travellers increasingly seek out purposeful experiences that connect them to nature and the environment, the Group is well-positioned to create long-term value for consumers and its associates through its brand ethos of Embracing the Environment, Empowering People,” Ho Ren Yung, Senior Vice President, Brand HQ of Banyan Tree Group, said.

“This drives Banyan Tree’s philosophy of wellbeing – the belief that being well is an inside-out journey connecting self, others and nature.”

Group-wide initiatives available internally and externally are based on a clarified approach of simplifying evidence and feedback, and then structuring these into eight pillars that guide all of the brand’s wellbeing programmes.

Incorporating practices of the mind, body, soul and relationship with others and nature, the eight pillars of wellbeing include Sleep & Rest, Dietary Awareness; Bonding & Connection; Physical Vitality, Cultivate The Mind; Learning & Development, Harmony with Nature and Sustained Practices.

Beginning with its associates, who are the heart and soul of the brand experience, the connection of self, others and nature is core through the brand’s service culture of “I Am With You”.

Through the training modules leaning on empathy, positive psychology and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), associates learn about stress management techniques, resilience, and self-care.

Banyan Tree Group has also pivoted to a wellbeing-focused organisational index whereby associates answer a set of 64 questions on lifestyle practices based on the eight wellbeing pillars.

Built on the core passion for people, its leadership team believes that “we can only look after our guests when we look after our associates”, and thus extended this survey to associates this year who provide the services to support guests at the wellbeing sanctuaries.

The same set of 64 questions is also used as an assessment for guests when they book at a wellbeing sanctuary.

These initiatives are in line with the belief that happy and healthy associates result in satisfied guests.

Outwardly, with the launch of Wellbeing Sanctuaries in properties worldwide this year, Banyan Tree seeks to continue its mission to help others live well.

Wellbeing Sanctuaries combine club floors or resort wings with dining, Spa and multifunctional practice spaces into a single signature experience.

With the support of wellbeing hosts on property who themselves practise the service culture of “I Am With You”, guests staying at a Wellbeing Sanctuary embark on a personal journey to find balance, build resilience and gain deeper self-knowledge through connecting with oneself, and with others and nature.

A stay at a Banyan Tree’s Wellbeing Sanctuary includes accommodation with sleep enhancement, 24-hour check-in and check-out, in-room wellbeing amenities, nightly rest rituals, daily balanced breakfast, afternoon nutrition platter, daily access to complimentary wellbeing activities, savings in a la carte Spa treatments and wellbeing cuisine.

Guests can also take home a wellbeing guide after their stay, including tips on sleeping better, healthy living, home exercises and other recommendations that they can practise in their daily lives.

Having launched in China this month, Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuaries in Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Thailand, and Vietnam will progressively open throughout this year.

Banyan Tree Group operates three resorts in Maldives: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru in North Male Atoll, and Angsana Velavaru in Dhaalu atoll.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru opened its door in 1995 and is the first international chain resort in the Maldives. With just 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained. The resort has a restaurant, bar, PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and a Banyan Tree Spa.

Vabbinfaru is also home to the Banyan Tree Maldives Marine Lab, the first of its kind to be funded and built on a private resort, where guests can learn about marine conservation and partake in the many sustainability activities on offer including coral planting, reef cleaning and daily stingray feeding sessions.

Angsana Ihuru is surrounded by one of the most vibrant and well preserved coral house reefs in the Maldives. The resort has 45 villas, a restaurant and a bar, a PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and an Angsana Spa.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru are located in North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes away by speedboat from the airport. The two resorts are just five minutes by boat away from each other.

Velavaru or ‘Turtle Island’ is located in the pristine Dhaalu atoll, and accessible by a 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 113-villa resort offers 79 island villas and 34 InOcean Villas, revealing spectacular views and direct access to the Indian Ocean.