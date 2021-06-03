Fushifaru Maldives wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Fushifaru Maldives is celebrating the receipt of the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

The award not only ranks Fushifaru in the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide, but it also recognises Fushifaru’s efforts to offer outstanding hospitality despite all of this year’s challenges.

Fushifaru’s dedication and hard work for exceptional service succeeded in allowing guests to have an unforgettable holiday at Fushifaru. With exceptional review scores as feedback, it is evident how much they appreciated their stay in paradise.

As a boutique resort, Fushifaru’s unparalleled service and unique guest experiences have only been highlighted through these awards, ranking Fushifaru among the best resorts in the Maldives.

Fushifaru continuously strives to improve both their services and facilities through recently added features and exceptional hospitality.

On the far North East border of Lhaviyani Atoll sits the exquisite little island of Fushifaru Maldives, only a 35-minute breath-taking seaplane flight away from Velana International Airport.

Nestled between a national Marine Protected Area and three of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites, Fushifaru Maldives is a boutique and intimate resort with an endless promise of adventure, excitement, discovery and serenity all in one diverse landscape.

Merging quintessential Maldivian design with modern aesthetics, Fushifaru Maldives’ 63 beach and water villas exude a sense of cosines yet luxurious in space and amenities.

Each of the spectacular villas feature open-air bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, double vanity, daybeds, private verandas with dining areas and breath-taking views of the surrounding crystal clear lagoon, with their own plunge pool for some villas.

Dining experiences feature regional and international flavours to suit every taste and dietary requirement.

Scrumptious breakfast buffets and palate pleasing international cuisine are offered at Korakali, while flavourful Asian and Mediterranean cuisine with Maldivian twists can be savoured at Raakani on the beach and interactive dining experience can be enjoyed at Teppanyaki.

Signature cocktails and detox tails are complemented by the best sunset views on the island whilst lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi Bar.

A range of international dishes and snacks can be served straight to the privacy of villa 24 hours.

A range of private dining experiences such as Handhu platform dining, floating breakfast and pool dining are also available on request.

To up the on adventure, a fully equipped gym overlooks the Indian Ocean, a multi-sports court hosts regular matches between residents and guests, a kid’s club, to the water with jet skis, kayaks and catamarans.

Off-island visits include the largest tuna canning factory in the Maldives and partake in numerous social and sustainable activities.

Fushifaru Kan’du, a national Marine Protected Area home to three iconic dive sites including the renowned Fushifaru Thila is teeming with marine life, unique cave formations and a marine cleaning station, sits right beside the resort. A true haven for diving enthusiasts and snorkelers alike.

An extraordinary experience of weddings, picnics and desert island getaways are available at the resort’s own private sandbank – only a few metres away in a crystal clear turquoise lagoon.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.fushifaru.com, call +960 6620202, or email reservations@fushifaru.com.