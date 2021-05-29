Amilla Maldives unveils sizzling summer holiday programme

With the school summer holidays looming, Amilla Maldives is unveiling a jam-packed schedule of exciting activities and entertainment to keep kids of all ages occupied.

Proving once again that there’s so much more to do in the Maldives than just sunbathing, Amilla Maldives is launching the summer holiday programme on June 15.

Multilingual guest performers from around the world will be providing entertainment for guests and they will also be actively engaging with them.

Teens will be able to join workshops and masterclasses, ranging from fire dancing to DJ lessons and even aerial acrobatics. For those who enjoy a quieter approach, there will also be coconut painting and chess workshops.

With manta season in Baa Atoll underway, it’s set to be the experience of a lifetime. Amilla is just minutes from world famous Hanifaru Bay where hundreds of Manta Rays frolic and feed.

Amilla’s renowned Football Camp expands for summer with a two-month-long football academy. Coach Murey will be on hand hosting sills workshops six days per week for age groups nine and under, 10 to 13 year and 14 years and above.

The resort is also continuing to run its’ incredible ‘Amilla Academy’, whereby kids can enjoy a quiet dedicated space for studying with an in-house tutor standing by to help. The tutor also hosts weekly English/Russian lessons and is available for private tutoring services.

For adults, Amilla has launched five different holistic wellness packages that offer a thrilling range of activities.

The packages focus on Active De-Stress, Movement, Mindfulness, Detox and even Acrobatics. They are designed to be flexible so that they can fit around guests’ family time or other activities, and they can run for five days, seven days or longer.

Each package includes a consultation with the Wellness Team and a tailor-made meal plan, incorporating the resort’s delicious ‘Wellness Your Way’ menus.

And guests young and old can learn to scuba with Dive Butler International or learn how to ski, wakeboard or sail at the island’s H.U.B. Watersports Centre.

There will also be LUX Tennis’ on-site tennis lesson packages, and during June, tennis pro, Philipp Davydenko, will offer daily tennis camps or be available for private lessons.

To find out more about Amilla Maldives’ anything-but-boring summer, email: stay@amilla.com.