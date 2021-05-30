Lily Beach Resort continues to shine as ‘Best of the Best’

Once again, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has topped the charts as one of the best all-inclusive resorts to spend a safe and stress-free vacation.

Guests themselves continue to set the benchmark as the resort’s judges, using their personal experiences to rank the resort based on cleanliness, location, service, and value on reputed platform Tripadvisor.

As a result of their effort, Lily Beach has received the “2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best” award, as well as being voted 20th on the list of “Top 25 All-Inclusive Resorts in the World”.

Since 2002, Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are given to venues that consistently earn high reviews and comments over a 12-month period and are ranked in the top one per cent of properties.

Lily Beach is honoured to receive this award, which is the highest recognition given by Tripadvisor.

Additionally, Lily Beach finds itself humbly on the “Top 25 All-Inclusive Resorts in the World” list. This category is composed of, as described by Tripadvisor, “resorts that have thought of everything so that you don’t have to.”

This is especially fitting as Lily Beach is the pioneer for all-inclusive tourism in the Maldives and continues to be a country-wide leader in providing the finest all-inclusive luxury experience.

Nestled in with peers of the luxury industry, Lily Beach is proud to find itself at the top of both the “Best of the Best” and “Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World”.

Lily Beach is a luxury five-star resort set in the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Located on Huvahendhoo Island in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach is a short 25-minute flight by seaplane from the capital Malé and Velana International Airport. This proximity, as well as the reputation of its legendary all-inclusive Platinum plan, make it a sought-after destination.

Its all-encompassing Platinum plan which has complimentary carefully curated selection of excursions, delicious and diverse food options, updated Covid-19 safety procedures which has been thoroughly accredited by Hotel Resilient, and a variety of leisure and sporting activities create the perfect resort for couples and families alike.

Since its establishment in 1994, Lily Beach has strived to offer the best vacation experience for everyone, and staff take pride in exceeding all expectations.

With its warm and unpretentious luxury hospitality, it leaves guests feeling as if they are with friends and family at the resort– a home away from home.

Come check out what the “Best of the Best” has to offer– the delectable food, detailed service, and secluded and safe luxury at Lily Beach Resort & Spa await you!

To inquire about Lily Beach or book a stay at this resort, please visit www.lilybeachmaldives.com or send an email to reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com.