Radisson Blu Resort Maldives recognised at International Property Awards

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives has won the award for the ‘Best Hotel Architecture’ among Maldivian resorts, at the 2020 International Property Awards.

The International Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence.

The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, UK and USA. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines.

Nestled on Huruelhi Island and one other pristine islet, only 105 kilometres from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives makes this dream destination more accessible than ever before.

Guests can take a scenic 30-minute seaplane direct to the Radisson’s debut property in Maldives or a 20-minute domestic flight from Male to Maamigili Airport, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride, creating opportunities for short stays and weekend breaks, as well as extended vacations, weddings and honeymoons.

All 128 beachfront or overwater villas, ranging from 215 to 790 square metres, feature private pools, ocean views, state-of-the-art amenities and one-, two- or three-bedrooms. For the ultimate getaway, the Presidential Suite promises two levels of indoor and alfresco living space overlooking the shimmering sea.

The aim of the overall design of the resort was to allow guests to feel a constant connection to the surrounding environment, with extensive use of natural materials – such as wood and stone – in its architecture.

With the resort located in an unadulterated natural setting, the choice of materials used, particularly for the finishes, was crucial in ensuring the landscape was treated with the utmost respect. Nature itself provided the inspiration, with the layout of the buildings coming together to form shapes akin to natural organisms.

Simple forms have been combined to form more complex and organic shapes, primarily expressed in the dramatic yet understated roofs of the buildings.

In keeping with the overall design philosophy, architectural design firm X.Pace employed the use of natural materials, like thatch and timber, in the design of the villas to complement the natural landscape, and columns in public spaces have been designed cladded in timber.

Exterior building colours have been deliberately kept relatively muted, with accent colours strategically placed, giving spaces a rustic yet elegant ambience.

The interiors, meanwhile, have a much more polished and contemporary look, offering a bold and direct contrast from the exterior.

Striking geometry and symmetry is employed throughout Radisson Blu Resort Maldives – not just in the architecture, but also in the details of each aspect of the design.

In particular, the Event Hall differs in its design language from the rest of the island, with its white colour and striking geometric shape. The Event Hall also boasts spectacular 360 views across the shimmering turquoise sea, and has a pyramidal skylight allowing daylight to flood the centre of the space, giving guests a glimpse of the clear blue sky above.