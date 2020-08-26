Fancy working from Maldives? Check into your new ‘office with a view of the lagoon’ at LUX* South Ari Atoll

Ever thought about working from the Maldives? Check into your new office, also known as the five-star luxury resort of LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas for seven, 14 or 30 nights!

Working from home can test your multitasking ability when suddenly you’re juggling Zoom calls, homeschooling and the dishwasher.

But #WorkFromHotel is a whole different story. Your island host is on call 24/7. The resort’s chefs cook up delicious meals. Spa and fitness is a bike-ride away. A dip in the warm Maldivian waters is the only break you need. As for Zoom call happy hour? You’re bound to make your colleagues a little (okay, a lot) envious.

So, check into LUX* South Ari Atoll and work remotely on a remote island (See what we did there?) The resort will handle the rest, so that you can get things done!

The package, part of LUX* Resorts & Hotels’ recently-launched Collectable Experiences, includes an overwater villa, a 24/7 island host who will attend to you, all-you-can-drink freshly roasted coffee at Café LUX, daily morning yoga or meditation, one relaxing massage at the LUX* Me Spa, one private sunset catamaran cruise, in-villa dining twice per day, and daily dinner at one of the resort’s exclusive restaurants.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

Check out this Collectable Experience, ‘Office with a View of the Lagoon’, on www.luxsouthariatoll.com. To book your stay or the Collectable Experience on top of your booked stay, please contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or +960 668 0901.