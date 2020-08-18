Crossroads Maldives donates medical supplies to support coronavirus response

Crossroads Maldives, has donated essential health supplies to support the Maldivian government’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The donation by Crossroads Maldives, developed and operated by S Hotels and Resorts, a subsidiary of Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate, includes goggles, includes face shields, latex gloves, leg covers and sanitiser gel.

As a gesture of goodwill to support the island nation’s healthcare system, Singha Estate chief executive Naris Cheyklin delivered the donation to to the Maldivian embassy in Bangkok.

Maldivian ambassador in Thailand Mohamed Jinah and deputy ambassador Huda Ali Shareef graciously received the donation.

Other attendees at the handover ceremony include Kathaleeya Lertpanyaroj, Vice President of Human Capital at Singha Estate, and Thiti Thongbenjamas, Chief Operating Officer at Crossroads Maldives and S Hotels and Resorts.

Crossroads Maldives encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in later 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, Crossroads Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.

The archipelago’s only “one-stop, non-stop” lifestyle destination invites adventurous travellers from the four corners of the globe to cross paths and explore a treasure trove of iconic oceanfront resorts, upscale lifestyle outlets and endless entertainment offerings, as well as the stunning natural, cultural and nautical attractions that have lured maritime travellers to the Maldives for centuries.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Eighteen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except five Maldivians who had returned from abroad — were later identified.

A six-case cluster of locals, detected in capital Male on April 15, confirmed community transmission of the coronavirus. Several more clusters have since been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed case in the Maldives to 5,785.

Twenty-three deaths have been reported, while 3,349 have made full recoveries.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including stay-at-home orders in capital Male and its suburbs, a ban on inter-island transport and public gatherings across the country, and a nationwide closing of government offices, schools, colleges and universities.

Non-essential services and public places in the capital such as gyms, cinemas and parks were also shut.

Restaurants and cafes in the capital were asked to stop dine-in service and switch to takeaway and delivery.

A nationwide shutdown of all guesthouses, city hotels and spa facilities located on inhabited islands was also ordered.

The restrictions are now being eased in phases, with the third phase measures now active. Borders have also reopened.

Photo: From left – Kathaleeya Lertpanyaroj, Vice President of Human Capital at Singha Estate; Thiti Thongbenjamas, Chief Operating Officer at Crossroads Maldives, and S Hotels and Resorts Plc; Naris Cheyklin, Chief Executive Officer at Singha Estate; Mohamed Jinah, Maldivian ambassador to Thailand; Huda Ali Shareef, the Maldivian deputy ambassador; and, Hussain Shareef, Second Secretary at the Maldivian embassy.