Business International News

Zara owner Inditex pledges support for fashion supply chain as coronavirus bites

11 views August 6, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish fashion group Inditex (ITX.MC) on Wednesday pledged to maintain workers’ rights throughout its supply chains and the stability of payments to suppliers, as the garment industry wrestled with a plunge in orders during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a joint agreement with global workers’ union IndustriALL, Inditex reiterated a commitment to ensuring health and safety standards were met and collective bargaining rights and workers’ rights to unionise maintained throughout its supply chains.

It has also committed to stable payment terms in a way that allows suppliers to honour payments to workers, it said.

The agreement builds on a partnership first signed in 2007 and last renewed in 2019, Inditex and IndustriALL said in a joint statement.

The pandemic and associated lockdowns have ripped a hole through the garment manufacturing sector, with many retailers cancelling orders as they closed stores around the world, leading to the shuttering of thousands of factories and huge job losses.

In May, as stores closed across Europe and the United States in response to the coronavirus, Inditex said it had paid for all orders with suppliers, whether finished or in production.

Inditex and IndustriALL, which represents 50 million mining, energy and manufacturing workers, said they would strengthen their commitments in order to minimise the impacts of the pandemic.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Abdulla Mausoom appointed Maldives new tourism minister
Crossroads Maldives offers in-villa coronavirus tests for safe return home
One&Only Reethi Rah achieves EarthCheck Gold certification
Maldives has world’s highest level of microplastic pollution, new study finds
SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives win Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award
Pullman Hotels launches global brand campaign with Paris Saint-Germain

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House