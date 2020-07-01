Vote for Maldives at 2020 World Travel Awards

Maldives has been nominated in 10 prestigious categories at the 2020 World Travel Awards.

Established in 1993, the awards programme acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries and is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

The red-carpet event will take place at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya on October 3.

The Maldives has been nominated for the following exciting Indian Ocean’s categories this year:

Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination

Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board

Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination

Along with the pristine natural beauty, the Maldives has continued to provide impeccable service to visitors.

As the voting season has begun across the world, it has given the opportunity to show our love once again to the Maldives, one of the best world-class holiday destinations.

Please cast your vote for Maldives at this year’s 27th annual World Travel Awards 2020 via this link, before 4am (Maldives time) on August 22.

Maldives has secured multiple awards in various categories of the awards over the years.

In 2019, Maldives won the prestigious Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination, Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination, and World’s Leading Beach Destination.

The destination had also won the famed Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination award 12 times within the past 16 years.

As Maldives is reopening its borders on July 15, the prestigious nominations at the 27th World Travel Awards will aid in strengthening the image of the country.