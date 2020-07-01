Westin Hotels releases new campaign video featuring Chinese celebrity Huang Xuan

Westin Hotels & Resorts has released a new campaign video, featuring the brand’s Well-being Advocate for Greater China, Chinese celebrity actor Huang Xuan.

The video captures Huang’s journey at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and illustrates how this wellness-focused hospitality brand helps travellers rejuvenate themselves and stay active while on the go.

Huang has been taking the role as the brand’s advocate since 2018, endorsing the brand’s focus well-being pillars: Sleep Well, Move Well and Eat Well.

“As hospitality’s leader in wellness, Westin Hotels understands what today’s travellers’ need most and has a commitment to allow guests to regain control and empower them to enhance their well-being, making sure that they can be the best version of themselves while on the road,” Mike Fulkerson, Vice President of Marketing, Asia Pacific, Marriott International, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“This new video solidifies our proposition by featuring Westin’s wholesome lifestyle from Move Well and Eat Well experiences, to the ultimate comfortable Sleep Well experience empowered by the brand’s signature Heavenly Bed through Huang’s perspective during his wellness retreat in the Maldives.”

Filmed in the latest Westin resort to open in the Maldives, the video captures the moment right before Huang falls into sleep on the Heavenly Bed, assembling his thoughts through the sweet memories of the day – savouring a full-blown healthy breakfast with fresh juice, taking a leisure run in the greenery and along the beach, working out at the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, diving into the tranquility of the deep blue Indian Ocean, and lastly rejuvenating with the warm, gentle water streams by the iconic Heavenly Shower system.

These experiences make a meaningful wellness retreat which allows Huang and the next-generation Chinese travellers alike to fully immerse in the beautiful Maldives, the upcoming wellness destination for China.

Good Night Cards – Poem Reading By Huang Xuan

In addition to the iconic offerings such as Heavenly Bed, which promises a deeper and better sleep, a special series of four customised Good Night Cards with bedtime poem reading audios voiced over by Huang Xuan are now available at selected Westin Hotels and Resorts across China.

Guests can scan the QR code on the cards and access the audio notes on exclusive MomentX social platform on WeChat and Weibo.

The cards are paired with the Westin Sleep Well Lavender Balm as part of this new guest amenity, which helps guests sleep well.

Move well workout video

Besides the campaign video, Huang Xuan also makes a Move Well video, in which he demonstrates four sets of workouts he often practices while staying at hotels.

This is intended to encourage guests to stay active by tailor-making their workout at different destinations, and taking an explorative leisure run along the RunWestin routes customised for each Westin Hotels around the world.

Guests can also choose to maintain their regular fitness routine at the 24/7 WestinWORKOUTTM Fitness Studio, which is equipped with state-of-the-art TRX equipment.

Let’s rise with Westin

In Greater China, Westin Hotels and Resorts boasts a collection of 27 hotels and resorts, with 14 more openings over the next five years.

Alongside the video release, the properties have also launched summer staycation experiences for travellers who seek wellness-boosting and energising vacations.

The beachfront Westin Sanya Haitang Bay Resort invites guests to take a wellness retreat. Family travellers can check into the family room which offers kids’ amenity, then soak up the sunshine and play on the white sandy beach or swim at any of the resort’s three pools.

The Westin Qingdao and The Westin Qingdao West Coast invite travellers to escape the summer heat at this seaside metropolitan famous for fresh seafood and beer. Guests can stay active and create treasurable memories that last a lifetime.

For those who look to relieve stress and find balance, look no further than The Westin Shenzhen Nanshan’s Sleep Well Package. Wind down with meticulously designed sensory experiences together with a 60-minute rejuvenating body massage at the Heavenly Spa by Westin that help guests attend to what their body really need and feel well every day during their stay.

Westin Maldives reopening in Oct

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has heralded the Westin brand’s wellness positioning in the Maldives and echoes its philosophy “Empowering a Better You” through the brand’s Six Pillars of Well-Being: Feel Well, Work Well, Move Well, Eat Well, Sleep Well and Play Well.

With a combination of 70 superb overwater and island villas, the resort is an idyllic island paradise in the UNESCO Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve. The resort takes inspiration from the “shape of the water”, the marine life of the atoll and the elements of water, sun, and wind. The resort has been designed to maximise environmental sustainability whilst providing a supremely luxurious and tranquil Maldivian escape.

Along with three unique dining experiences, the resort also features Westin’s signature branded spa concept, the Heavenly Spa by Westin with the latest in beauty treatments. The design of the spa area exudes an intimate and serene ambience that allows guests to reflect on their destination, including a spacious treatment suite for two with a Jacuzzi and panoramic ocean views.

Guests can stay active with the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio sprawled across two levels that features weight machines, free weights, and cardio equipment that faces personal flat-screen televisions; and outdoor pool and recreation ground with tennis, volleyball, basketball options.

Designed to cater to the way modern families travel, the Westin Family Kids Club offers reimagined family experiences that are tied back to the brand’s wellness positioning for young guests between the ages of 4-12 years. Some of the activities includes nature walks, family-style runs and water activities.

Directly from the beach, guests can explore the house reef with colourful corals and be surrounded by thousands of tropical fish. Miriandhoo is a turtle sanctuary, and guests can easily and often see turtles nesting along the white beaches. Reef sharks, lion fish, manta rays and often whale sharks all reside in the Baa atoll. The stunning experience of the underwater world can be explored while snorkelling, diving, fishing and parasailing.

Additional on-site facilities of the resort include a PADI dive centre and a boutique store.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will reopen in October.