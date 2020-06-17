International News

UAE’s Abu Dhabi eases movement restrictions

CAIRO (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi eased movement restrictions to allow citizens and residents to leave the emirate freely without a permit but have to enter it with one, the emirate’s media office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Movement between Abu Dhabi’s major cities al-Ain, al-Dhafra and Abu Dhabi, will also be allowed using permits.

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, extended on Monday a week-long ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities to curb coronavirus infections, state news agency (WAM) reported.

