lti Maafushivaru to reopen on July 1 with enhanced safety protocols

Maldivian luxury resort lti Maafushivaru is poised to reemerge on July 1 after a year-long renovation.

Renovated and refreshed, but losing none of its tropical island’s charm, lti Maafushivaru is back and ready to reclaim her place in the Maldives luxury market.

Having joined Europe’s DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts’ lti brand, Maafushivaru is the first long-haul lti hotel to launch in 16 years and will do so across Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK. Maafushivaru will be exclusive to DER Touristik’s tour operator brands (DERTOUR, Meiers Weltreisen, ITS Reisen, JAHN Reisen, Kuoni UK and Switzerland as well as Manta Reisen in Switzerland).

The continued health and safety of guests, employees and business partners has been a high priority for the management of lti Maafushivaru.

The resort will be opening with enhanced health and safety guidelines to combat the challenges bought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. These enhanced guidelines will be implemented strictly throughout the resort in addition to the resorts current existing extensive cleaning protocols.

The resort will be following an extensive guide of protocols set by the lti brand as well as government-recommended protocols to ensure compliance with the Maldives Safe Tourism regulations.

Highlights of the newly implemented protocols include:

Introduction of a healthcare management team within the resort and thorough hygiene protocols and checks of the resort premises including a routine disinfection process of all resort premises and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Social distancing protocols to be encouraged by all team members and guests

Implementation of contactless techniques throughout the resort operation including check ins and check outs

Hand sanitiser deployers to be placed all around the resort and face masks to be available for guests and team members

New and enhanced food and beverage production and service standards

Educational seminars for all team members to increase their awareness of Covid-19 and best practices

lti Maafushivaru aims to create safe havens for guests to enjoy their Maldives getaway experience and reassure guests with their new hygiene and safety guidelines.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from the main Velana International Airport and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and over water offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus, includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, as well as daily high tea served at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm. It is served alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water.

Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All-Inclusive options are also available.