International News Travel

Singapore-China to open essential travel corridor in early June

0 views May 30, 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore and China plan to reopen essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries early next month, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The so-called “Fast Lane arrangement” will be first applied between the Southeast Asian city-state and six Chinese provinces and municipalities – Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang – before being gradually expanded.

“Both sides agreed to explore the increase of air links between the two countries for the Fast Lane,” the statement said, adding that COVID-19 prevention and control measures would be in place.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

France’s tourism industry asks itself: can we save summer?
Move over James Bond; India returns alleged bird spy to Pakistan
U.S. Asians, harassed over coronavirus, push back on streets, social media
As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early
Virus-battered Italy faces worst recession since WWII
Trump cuts ties with WHO as pandemic grips Latin America

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House