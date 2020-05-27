International News

Saudi Arabia allows mosques to open for Friday prayers

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will allow mosques to open for Friday prayers, state TV reported on Tuesday, as the kingdom eases restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mosques will be authorised to open 20 minutes before Friday prayers and should close 20 minutes after they finish, state TV said on Twitter, citing the ministry of Islamic affairs.

Saudi authorities said on Monday that restrictions would be lifted in three phases, culminating in a curfew ending – with the exception of the holy city of Mecca – from June 21.

The hajj and umrah pilgrimages, which attract millions of travellers from around the world, will remain suspended until further notice.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

