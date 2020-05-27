International News

Saudi Arabian airlines to resume some domestic flights from May 31

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian airlines are preparing to resume some domestic flights from Sunday as the Kingdom eases coronavirus containment measures, the state news agency said on Wednesday.

Sixty flights will resume each day in the first phase. Bans on domestic travel, holding prayers in mosques, and workplace attendance in both the government and private sector will be lifted, starting on May 31, the news agency reported early on Tuesday.

