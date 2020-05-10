Sun Siyam Resorts announces exclusive use offer for two Maldives resorts

For the very first time, two luxurious Maldivian islands in the Sun Siyam Resorts portfolio can be exclusively yours.

The five-star, family-friendly Sun Aqua Vilu Reef, and the newly opened luxurious Sun Aqua Iru Veli — both situated in the Dhaalu atoll — are available for private hire, as soon as visa restrictions are lifted.

Remote yet refined and free of crowds, choose from two idyllic Maldivian islands, both of which are perfect for escaping and unwinding and offer a barefoot luxury resort experience. The multi-award-winning Sun Aqua Vilu Reef and the newest addition to the Sun Siyam Portfolio, Sun Aqua Iru Veli, are truly tropical and ultra-private.

A private island escape costs less than $1 million for 15 nights for up to 50 guests.

The all-inclusive rates cover everything including house alcohol and diving, so guests can rest easy knowing meals, spa treatments (two hours per person) and non-motorised water sports are already taken care of. With all-day dining options and no set meal times, guests can relax and enjoy their exclusive and idyllic island paradise.

At Vilu Reef, guests can enjoy the 103 beach and overwater villas that feature plunge pools and ocean vistas. Multiple pools; a spa; a full staff, including private chefs and private butlers; and an assortment of water sports and diving are on offer.

At the newly opened Iru Veli, paradise awaits! Guests can choose from the vast array of accommodation, from the famed Ocean Suite to the gorgeously appointed beach suites. Choose from floodlit tennis, badminton and volleyball courts; a variety of excursions; a two-hour spa treatment per person; and two hours of diving per person.

Vilu Reef and Iru Veli are renowned for their dazzling white, sugar soft beaches, five-star cuisine, tranquil spas, a wide range of activities and renowned snorkelling.

Both resorts are easily accessed by seaplane from the Maldives main Velana International Airport and each transfer takes approximately 45 minutes.

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, currently has a portfolio of five boutique luxury resorts operating in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef Maldives, Sun Aqua Iru Veli Maldives, and Sun Aqua Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

The resort group is on a major expansion drive, with several new resorts opening in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.