Sun Siyam appoints Dinesh Baskar as Asset Management Director

Sun Siyam Group has appointed Dinesh Bhaskar as Director, Asset Management (Business Development).

Dinesh’s main scope of service under this appointment will be conceptualising and formalising critical product development, and directing and driving all sales and marketing strategies for Siyam World, the group’s upcoming resort brand. He will take charge and will be fully responsible for all aspects of Siyam World sales, marketing, revenue and reservations.

He will also be serving as an advisor to the group’s chairman and directors’ board in matters related to the group’s sales and marketing operations by way of auditing and recommending improvements wherever necessary.

Dinesh will also be involved in the conceptualisation of all new products and product development for the Sun Siyam brand.

An Indian national, Dinesh has been actively involved in the Maldives tourism industry for the past 25 years, with many new resort openings under his belt.

In his last undertaking, he served as the Group Director – Sales and Marketing for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, and was primarily responsible for the successful creation and launch of the brand and its dramatic growth during the past five years.

Prior to this, he was with Shangri-la Hotels as well as with Taj Hotels.

With a background in finance, Dinesh is popular worldwide for creating innovative and unique holiday offerings, which had captured the imagination of one and all.

“With over 30 years in varied sales and marketing leadership positions, customer service, operations, IT, banking, airline and hospitality sectors, from which an impressive 25 plus years is with Maldives travel and tourism experience. We are delighted with this appointment and to be able to tap into his vast experience and knowledge of the travel trade for the progress of our organisation,” Sun Siyam Group said, in a statement.

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, currently has a portfolio of five boutique luxury resorts operating in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef Maldives, Sun Aqua Iru Veli Maldives, and Sun Aqua Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

The resort group is on a major expansion drive, with several new resorts opening in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.