‘Wizard of Oz’ Easter celebrations at Seaside Finolhu Maldives

Egg-citing fun awaits for guests this April with Seaside Finolhu’s Wizard of Oz-themed Easter activities.

Running from April 7-13, the resort will have a host of fun activities for kids of all ages including a fabulous kids’ fashion show, the most-awaited egg hunt and a range of delightful dining experiences.

Head over the rainbow to an island playground of exciting activities, great food and holistic healing.

Egg-cellent adventures

Hosting an exciting Wizard of Oz-themed festivities, Finolhu will transform into a magical Easter Wonderland of fun and games for guests to enjoy.

Young and young at hearts get crafty participating in activities such as Mandala artwork making, Easter art t-shirt printing, handmade pottery making, jewellery making and more.

The young ones will flaunt their style on April 9 at the fabulous Wizard of Oz Kids and Teens Fashion Show during the White Party.

The following day, April 10, the children will have time to tuck into the taste of Easter with Kids Picnic at the Sandbank from 4-6pm.

The Easter Bunny will be a special guest on April 12 for the great Bunny Parade and Easter egg hunt, where there’ll also be a chance to meet and greet your favourite characters from the land of Oz such as Dorothy and Tin Man joined by a juggling scarecrow, cowardly lion, witches on broomsticks and the magical wizard.

Don’t miss the exciting Easter lucky draw by the main pool on April 13 at 4.30pm.

Easter feaster

The feast of fun gets underway on April 7 when all the family are sure to enjoy the Maldivian cultural show and dinner in the Baa Baa Beach Diner.

An indulging selection of seafood favourites will delight guests on April 8 at the lavish Pink Moon Dinner at Crab Shack.

Whilst guests relax over pre-dinner cocktails at Crab Shack on April 11, the resort’s talented chefs will be cooking up some delicious Easter treats for the Wizard of Oz Easter dinner at Baa Baa Beach Diner. As the guests feast on their gala dinner, the characters from the Wizard of Oz will be mingling and the Wizard of Finolhu will be visiting each table to wow you with his mysterious magic.

And if you still crave some more Easter fare, the same venue will be hosting a special Easter lunch on April 12.

Time to heal

Whilst Finolhu has got lots of fun activities for the whole family, there’s also a special treat for those looking to rediscover inner peace through special moments of relaxation and holistic healing with guest practitioner, Karen Gay. A choice of immersive healing experiences will be available at the Cove Club including craniosacral therapy, reiki, jin shin jyutsu, deep tissue therapeutic massage and holographic memory resolution.

Take advantage of a free consultation to identify your personal journey of healing. Choose your comfortable depth of exploration and then dive into an emotional somatic release as you allow your subconscious mind to step forward and accelerate your healing process.

Easter escape

Enjoy a fun Easter holiday with the family luxuriating in one of the 125 stylish beach or overwater villas. Indulge in the four exquisite restaurants offering a variety of flavours, from laid-back favourites to authentic classics, and delightful fine dining. Add luxurious pampering to your holiday with a relaxing treatment at the spa or enjoy active fun with a range of exhilarating activities for all ages.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas — more than half with private pool — and four restaurants. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, plenty of activities and daily entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a luxury island resort.

“Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi, is located in Baa atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.