Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru named ‘Most Meaningful Experience’ at Condé Nast Traveller Spa Awards

The Spa & Ayurvedic Retreat and Yoga Therapy Centre at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru has been named “Most Meaningful Experience” in the Condé Nast Traveller Spa Awards 2020.

A luxury lifestyle magazine with more than two decades of exploration under its belt, Condé Nast Traveller offers a unique insight into modern wanderlust. Recognising quality and excellence, the annual Spa Awards represent one of the industry’s highest accolades for the world’s leading spas, retreats, medi-clinics and more.

Landaa’s Spa & Ayurvedic Retreat occupies a 1.2-hectare (three-acre) setting that extends from a jungled spa garden into one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Founded on the ethos that planetary and human wellbeing go hand in hand, its grounding and heart-centred wellbeing treatments meld with Ayurveda and yoga to offer a trifold immersion into natural healing.

“Our approach has always been to offer connected and transformative spa experiences,” Dr Shylesh Subramanya, Director of The Spa & Ayurvedic Retreat who collected the award at a glittering ceremony in London on January 28, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“To be recognised for bringing meaning into guests’ lives is of particular significance to us as we take great pride in engaging with guests on a holistic level and providing them with relevant and useful knowledge that they can take home to continue their wellbeing journey long after they have left us.”

Nowhere is this better exemplified than in the resort’s Yoga Therapy Courses: personalised condition-targeting programmes devised in conjunction with S-VYASA, global pioneer of yoga therapy through scientific research. Ranging from Men’s and Women’s Health to Stress Management, Spinal Care, Thyroid Health, Diabetes, and Addiction Management, guests work one-to-one with the resort’s yogis to take back control of their wellbeing and lay the foundation for lifelong home-based care.

Other highlights include AntiGravity Yoga, Chakra Blessings, Night Spa sleep rituals, a Yoga Energy Trail and tailored Ayurvedic programmes that redress the body’s delicate balance of vital energies and channel a profound sense of inner and outer wellbeing.

None of this would be possible without The Spa & Ayurvedic Retreat’s heart-centred staff.

“Our work isn’t a job to us,” Dr Shylesh said.

“It’s a duty of care born out of passion and intent. We all genuinely want to do whatever we can to make a difference to our guests’ lives, whatever form that may take. Nothing makes us happier.”

Combining innovation, wellness and conservation, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is a 44-acre, 103-villa wonderland in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve — a 30-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

Its sister property, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa lies to the south: an enchanting garden island complete with Island Spa sea sanctuary and Tropicsurf coaches and guides. It features 96 thatched beach and water accommodations constructed by local craftsmen using indigenous materials and techniques to reflect a true sense of the Maldives.

The luxury catamaran Four Seasons Explorer connects the two properties via three, four and seven-night cruises, plus private leisure, surf and manta ray charters.

The latest addition to the Maldives collection, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll opened in 2016 as the group’s first exclusive-use private island: off limits to everyone else, limitless to the guests.

