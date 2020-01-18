Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives appoints Kapil Mathur as sales director

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has promoted Kapil Mathur to the Director of Sales post.

Kapil, who has in-depth knowledge in the field of sales, revenue management and reservations, started his career with The Oberoi, New Delhi, India in front office. He gradually move onto reservations, followed by revenue and finally sales.

Kapil moved to the Maldives 12 years ago, joining Universal Resorts’ reservations department where he served for nearly a decade.

He joined Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in April 2017 as the Revenue Manager. With his keen interest in sales, he became the resort’s Assistant Director of Sales in January 2019 and was recently promoted to the Director of Sales position with the responsibility to head the resort’s entire sales department.

Located in North Male Atoll and a 30-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu features a collection of 120 villas, including idyllic beachfront pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and palatial two-bedroom villas. Sixty-five of the 120 villas come with their own private pools and the five two-bedroom suites feature extensive private terraces.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort showcases sophisticated architecture, state-of-the-art interior, high ceiling of palm fringed roof, and contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal and inviting peaceful atmosphere. Neutral tones, natural fundamentals and spacious social settings balance the unrivalled beauty of the cobalt sea and tranquility.

Grand Park Kodhipparu offers three restaurants and a pool bar, including the overwater Edge restaurant, which offers a wide selection of international culinary creations, Breeze poolside restaurant and bar, which serves lunch and light bites throughout the day followed by inventive cocktails and fine wines in the night, and the FireDOOR speciality restaurant, which offers grilled meats and fish coupled with the finest wines.

Recreational facilities at the resort include an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sunrise yoga deck, wellness centre with spa and salon treatments, water sports and dive centre, children’s activity centre, and specialty shops.