Kandima Maldives to host fourth KULA Art Festival in Dec

This December, Kandima Maldives will once again unleash a storm of creative energy as they launch their fourth signature KULA Art Festival.

As a key component to Kandima’s Art Initiative, The KULA Art Festival is the first of its kind to be ever hosted in any resort in the Maldives at such a large scale, turning the entire resort into the trendiest, most happening art centre in the Indian Ocean.

Inviting over 20 local artists specialising in various mediums, including digital, coffee, acrylic, henna, spray paint and local crafts, the event showcases the best of Maldivian artistic talent.

This year, the event will also feature further pop-up art shops by young local vendors, including Mafushu Boutique and Lavalier & Toddy.

With plenty of fun in the sun to keep you engaged, such as beach games, art activities and a whole lot of grub to grab, the stage is set for another unforgettable experience at your favourite island destination.

Set in front of Kandima’s iconic Beach Club, the festival will kick off on December 28 with live art demonstrations along with classes for guests to unleash their inner Picasso. A wide range of artwork from the participating artists will also be displayed throughout the event, giving them the perfect platform to gain exposure on an international stage.

Last but not least, the event will finish off with the main event, the KULA colour run. So, get ready to get your feet in the sand and take off for a sprint on one of the longest stretches of beach in the country!

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The four-star plus resort, which opened just over a year ago, has first class infrastructure, boasting the largest pool in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa. There is plenty to keep everyone occupied and the array of activities and events on offer is endless, including a huge choice of water sports, diving or snorkelling near the house reef, yoga, Zumba, bicycles, beach volleyball, petanque, arts and crafts lessons, and much more.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean. So be it tropical or traditional, Kandima has something to suit everyone’s tastes.