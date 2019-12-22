Kurumba recognised as Maldives’ leading meeting, conference resort

Kurumba Maldives has been recognised as the Leading Meeting & Conference Resort in the Maldives.

The award was presented at the prestigious Maldives Travel Awards gala, held Thursday evening at Crossroads Maldives.

With its convenient location, a 10-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport and capital Male, Kurumba is an ideal destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and events.

Kurumba has had the privilege to organise numerous events since its opening in 1972, ranging from formal state dinners and visiting dignitaries to regional corporate workshops and international events.

The Bougainvillea Hall is Kurumba’s main convention hall. Its high ceilings give the well-appointed room an open feel, without pillars obscuring attendees’ view. This meeting space can accommodate up to 200 guests in a variety of layouts.

A separate VIP lounge, connected to the main conference hall, can be divided into two spaces. Suitable for up to 60 guests, this space is perfect for breakouts, a rest area for speakers, or for smaller meetings.

Opened by four young Maldivians on an uninhabited coconut plantation island in October 1972, Kurumba marked the beginning of the tourism industry in the Maldives.

Kurumba began with 30 huts built of coral and thatched with coconut leaves; the first guests were barefoot backpackers in search of sand, sea and sun.

Today, the resort is still Maldivian owned and managed. About 1,000 tourists visited the island in 1972; now, it is over 1.5 million tourists, staying in over 150 resorts throughout the Maldives.

Kurumba is set on a tropical island in the North Male Atoll, conveniently situated a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. It draws on its proud history, charismatic personality and heartfelt service, to offer compelling and diverse experiences amidst a stunning island setting.

The resort offers an array of eight styles of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior Rooms to the spacious Two Bedroom Villa, spread amongst the island’s lush tropical gardens with easy access to the beach.

With eight different restaurants, three bars and one shisha lounge to choose from, Kurumba will charm you with its unparalleled choice of dining experiences and a wide range of recreation activities and entertainment — all the while maintaining idyllic spaces of relaxation to create the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise, perfect for honeymooners and families alike.

Initiated in 2012 by MATATO, the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism and hospitality products in the Maldives whilst fostering relationships with suppliers and local travel agents. From 20 categories in 2012, the awards have now expanded into three editions totalling 55 categories.

MATATO hosts three editions: the People’s Edition, which recognises successful pioneers and long serving individuals in the tourism industry, a Guesthouse Edition, which celebrates the outstanding performance of the up and coming guesthouse sector, and the Gala Edition, which is exclusive for winners in the categories for resorts, airlines and liveaboards.