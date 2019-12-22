Crown & Champa Resorts’ CSR programmes win prestigious award

Crown & Champa Resorts has been recognised for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, at the annual Maldives Travel Awards.

Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales & Marketing at the leading hotel group, received the ‘Leading CSR Programme’ award at the Maldives Travel Awards Gala held on November 19 at Crossroads Maldives.

The hotel group won the ‘Leading Local Hotel and Resort Brand’ award last year.

Crown & Champa Resorts — a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience — has eight resorts and one hotel in its portfolio.

Crown & Champa Resorts diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel. Each resort offers guests an unforgettable experience and memorable moments, with beautiful sandy beaches, turquoise waters, beach dining options, water activates, dive centres and snorkelling in one of the most picturesque destinations in the world.

The hotel group is also on an expansion drive, with its ninth resort set to launch early next year.