Featured
Spring reawakens: Sirru Fen Fushi showcases Maldives at its calmest
Sirru Fen Fushi, a soulful island retreat in the Shaviyani Atoll and a distinguished member of The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced the launch of its Spring Reawakens 2026 campaign. Centred on the season’s exceptional natural conditions, the initiative invites guests to experience the Maldives at its calmest, clearest, and most inspiring time of year.
Each spring, the lagoon surrounding Sirru Fen Fushi becomes remarkably still, bathed in soft seasonal light, while the resort’s nine-kilometre house reef grows particularly vibrant with young coral and flourishing marine life. These conditions create some of the best opportunities of the year for snorkelling, diving, and stargazing.
The Spring Reawakens campaign is tailored to guests who feel most connected to the resort’s nature-centred and purpose-driven identity. It appeals to Nature-Led Explorers seeking immersion and clarity, Experience Seekers looking for meaningful encounters, and Quiet Luxury Travellers who value privacy, tranquillity, and refined simplicity. Boutique family groups—gently addressed within this campaign—will particularly appreciate the calm lagoon and the learning experiences offered through the Sustainability Lab. Spring provides the ideal emotional setting for all guest types: a moment to pause, breathe, and rediscover the beauty of the natural world.
Guests booking the Spring Reawakens offer will receive breakfast and dinner, one curated seasonal experience per stay, a Sustainability Lab workshop, and early check-in and late check-out subject to availability. Signature experiences include sunrise paddling on still waters, guided Coralarium discovery sessions, sunset sailing, art and nature walks, and nature-inspired wellness rituals.
The resort’s pioneering Sustainability Lab—dedicated to plastic upcycling and coral propagation—anchors the campaign’s emphasis on purpose, circularity, and renewal.
Leaders Club members of The Leading Hotels of the World will enjoy added privileges during the campaign, including a private introduction with the resort’s marine biologist and a 30-minute Spring Wellness Ritual when booking any spa treatment.
“Spring at Sirru Fen Fushi is when the island reveals its true soul. The lagoon settles into calm clarity, the reef comes alive with renewed energy, and each sunrise feels like a gentle fresh start. It is one of the most beautiful times for our guests to reconnect—whether with nature, loved ones, or themselves. Spring Reawakens is an invitation to slow down and experience the island in a deeper, more meaningful way,” said Gerhard Stutz, General Manager at Sirru Fen Fushi.
Booking & Stay Details:
- Booking window: 8 December 2025 – 31 January 2026
- Stay window: 1 March – 31 May 2026
- Rates: From USD 750
- Eligible villa categories: Beach Sunrise, Beach Sunset, Deluxe Beach Sunrise, Deluxe Beach Sunset, Water Sunrise, Grand Water Sunset Villas
With its immersive privacy, nature-focused design, and thoughtful service, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a soulful Maldivian experience rooted in clarity, connection, and natural beauty. Spring Reawakens 2026 presents travellers and media with a powerful seasonal perspective on the Maldives—celebrating renewal and the restorative force of the natural world.
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives announces private wellness programmes with Imron Zulfikar
Kuramathi Maldives has announced the arrival of esteemed holistic wellness practitioner Imron Zulfikar, who will undertake an exclusive residency at the resort from 15 December 2025 to 3 January 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to participate in bespoke wellness experiences crafted by a recognised expert in integrative health.
Throughout his residency, Imron will conduct a series of private wellness sessions designed to restore balance, promote renewal, and enhance long-term wellbeing. His practice brings together ancient therapeutic traditions and contemporary fitness science, resulting in personalised programmes that support harmony, mobility, and emotional resilience. Signature offerings include:
- Watsu Water Healing Journey: A restorative treatment conducted in warm water, combining elements of shiatsu, massage, and gentle movement to release deep tension, soothe the nervous system, and foster a sense of tranquillity.
- Chakra Balance Therapy: A holistic session that aligns mind and body through crystal healing, guided meditation, and calming massage techniques.
- Meridian Deep Release Massage: A therapeutic blend of deep tissue massage and acupressure aimed at easing chronic tension, improving flexibility, and stimulating energy flow.
- Accu Glow Facial: A rejuvenating facial incorporating acupuncture and customised skincare to activate collagen production, detoxify the skin, and enhance natural luminosity.
- Oriental Slim Detox Massage: A treatment grounded in Traditional Chinese Medicine, combining acupuncture and massage to promote lymphatic drainage and support detoxification.
Imron is an accomplished wellness lifestyle coach and holistic fitness specialist with more than ten years of experience in acupuncture, tension release therapies, yoga, Pilates, and personal training. His integrative methodology nurtures physical alignment, emotional balance, and overall vitality.
He has worked with numerous luxury resorts and an impressive roster of high-profile clients, including Serena Williams, Emma Watson, Richard Branson, and members of the UAE Royal Family. Celebrated for his intuitive approach and refined technique, Richard Branson has previously referred to Imron as having “golden hands.”
Kuramathi Maldives looks forward to offering guests this exceptional opportunity to engage in transformative, individually tailored wellness experiences during Imron’s residency.
Drink
Felice Capasso brings award-winning mixology to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli this February
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, Felice Capasso, for an exclusive Tastemaker Series collaboration from 4–5 February. The partnership further strengthens the resort’s position as a destination for discerning travellers seeking craftsmanship, cultural depth, and refined experiences.
Located on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives has established a contemporary interpretation of island glamour. Its signature villas include some of the most coveted accommodations in the Indian Ocean, notably the John Jacob Astor Estate—one of the Maldives’ largest overwater residences—and the tranquil, beachfront Caroline Astor Estate. Each estate offers generous living spaces, expansive pools, and panoramic views, reflecting the resort’s dedication to elevated, residential-style luxury.
Within this sophisticated environment, The Whale Bar—an iconic overwater structure—will serve as the setting for Capasso’s arrival. As evening falls, the venue will adopt a vibrant Latin-inspired ambience, where guests will enjoy family-style small plates, bespoke cocktails, and rare vintages on tap while the sunset illuminates the lagoon. In this atmospheric setting, Capasso will unveil an exclusive cocktail menu for his bar takeover, blending classical technique with modern creativity.
On the following day, the resort will host an intimate Masterclass led by Capasso, centred on rum. The session will explore the spirit’s history, its regional expressions, and the narrative approach that distinguishes exceptional mixology. His expertise—rooted in precision, intuition, and storytelling—offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with a leading figure in the global bar industry.
This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential creators and innovators to the island. By welcoming talents such as Felice Capasso, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to craft immersive, evocative experiences that embody the distinctive spirit of St. Regis.
Drink
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Milano, Olive Bar and Crust & Flame on Dream Island
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has introduced three new dining and social venues on its Dream Island — Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame — each conceptualised by the award-winning Studio Sixty7. Together, the venues bring a contemporary expression of coastal European style to the Maldives, blending refined design, effortless island living, and a sense of community that positions Dream Island as the resort’s newest lifestyle and entertainment hub.
Milano – An Italian Soul with a Front-Row Kitchen
Milano celebrates the warmth and generosity of Italian dining, presented through a coastal aesthetic that feels both relaxed and refined. The open kitchen serves as the heart of the restaurant, where guests can watch chefs craft handmade pasta, simmer traditional sauces, and prepare wood-fired dishes. The experience is intimate and engaging, reflecting the sincerity of Italian cooking.
Studio Sixty7 designed the space with an olive-green palette, arched features, textured off-white plaster, linen drapery, and sculpted timber furnishings. Deep green crittall-style glazing adds a quiet elegance, while patterned floors create a gentle visual rhythm. As evening falls, woven pendant lights warm the room, making Milano ideal for leisurely lunches and romantic dinners. Every design detail balances Italian flair with Maldivian tranquillity.
Olive Bar – The New Entertainment Pulse
At the centre of Dream Island’s social energy, Olive Bar offers a refreshed take on family entertainment, hosting nightly performances from acoustic musicians and cultural acts to lively DJ sets. By day, it provides a relaxed lounge environment; by night, it transforms into a vibrant social hub.
The bar’s design embraces coastal openness, featuring timber shutters, adaptable lounge seating, abundant greenery, and natural textures that reflect Studio Sixty7’s craftsmanship-driven approach. Gentle ambient lighting completes the atmosphere, creating a welcoming setting for conversation, laughter, and shared experiences.
Crust & Flame – Casual, Beachside, and Comfort-Driven
Crust & Flame offers a relaxed beachside dining experience centred around artisanal brick-oven pizzas and contemporary light dishes. Its striking emerald-and-sage terrazzo pizza oven serves as the visual anchor of the venue, glowing subtly in natural light as chefs prepare fresh creations throughout the day.
Muted olive and white tiles, moss-toned upholstery, and dark timber seating create a coastal trattoria feel, while maintaining a distinctly Maldivian beach ambience — toes in the sand, ocean breeze drifting through the space, and a focus on simple, well-crafted comfort food.
Reflecting on the creative direction, Lee McNichol, Co-founder of Studio Sixty7, noted that the aim was to craft spaces that feel like a gentle exhale — warm, textured, softly lit, and subtly inspired by European coastal landscapes. Co-founder Jose Rivero added that the intention was to build venues that feel lived-in and soulful, where guests naturally settle into the experience rather than simply dine or watch a performance.
Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, commented: “Our vision for Dream Island was to create a place where guests immediately feel the rhythm of island life — relaxed, social, and full of positive energy. Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame each offer something distinct, yet together they form a cohesive atmosphere that encourages connection and enjoyment. It is Olhuveli at its most effortless and playful.”
With the launch of these venues, Dream Island evolves into a dynamic culinary and social destination where design, flavour, and ambience come together seamlessly. This development reflects Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s continued journey toward contemporary lifestyle hospitality, grounded in the warmth and authenticity of Maldivian service.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli now offers more than twenty restaurants and bars across its islands, ensuring an ever-diverse dining landscape shaped by creativity, global influence, and the joy of island living.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Innahura upgraded and relaunched as Nala Maldives by Jawakara
-
Awards1 week ago
Marriott Maldives resorts secure top rankings in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Sweet traditions: Canareef Resort hosts festive cake mixing ceremony
-
Featured1 week ago
Lily Beach Maldives unveils ‘Black & White Vintage’ festive season
-
Featured1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Maldives crafts poetic Valentine’s escape ‘Through the Sands of Time’
-
Featured1 week ago
Festive spirit arrives early at Ayada Maldives with cake mixing tradition
-
Featured1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives unveils ‘An Easter Canvas’ of colour and creativity
-
News1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces tranquil 3-day detox experience for New Year