Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks Mental Health Day with Tai Chi for inner peace
As the seasons change, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to slow down and reconnect with themselves through a tranquil wellness retreat. In observance of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, the resort will host an exclusive ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’ session led by visiting practitioner Thana Jindashotinun, followed by complimentary one-on-one consultations. Guests can also opt for the AVI Wellness Journey, a holistic programme featuring breathwork, meditation, yoga, and spa rituals inspired by the island’s serene natural surroundings.
Located on the southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort provides an ideal setting to reset both mind and body. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental property in the Maldives, the resort combines five-star island luxury with exclusive Club InterContinental benefits. Guests can customise their stay across 81 villas and residences, seven restaurants and bars, and The Retreat, an adults-only enclave dedicated to relaxation. The resort’s AVI Spa offers an overwater sanctuary specialising in signature treatments and therapies.
Harmony healer Thana Jindashotinun will guide guests on their wellness journey from October to 30 November. Having begun practising Tai Chi at the age of eight to manage asthma, Thana has dedicated his life to mastering the art. Combining a background in psychology, anatomy, and Oriental medicine, his sessions integrate a range of disciplines, including Qi Gong, Meridian breathwork, yoga, postural assessment, and acupressure.
Guests will have the opportunity to join Thana’s signature class, ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’, on 10 October at 18:00 hrs at Lighthouse Beach. The class focuses on calming the nervous system through gentle movement and mindful breathing, aiming to ease anxiety, improve sleep, and restore inner balance. Following the session, participants will receive a complimentary 15-minute consultation to explore personalised wellness guidance.
Throughout his residency, Thana will also offer a variety of therapeutic experiences such as Yin Yang Bodywork, the EnerQi Massage for restoring inner harmony, and energy-focused treatments designed to promote deep relaxation and improved circulation. His Energy Detox Treatment is particularly aimed at revitalising the body’s natural rhythms and promoting a sense of renewal.
Complementing Thana’s offerings, guests can join regular wellness sessions with resident experts Zhazira Kurmangalina and Mett, including guided yoga, aerial yoga, meditation, and mat Pilates. For those seeking more active pursuits, the resort offers high-energy bootcamps, circuit training, and private personal training sessions.
The resort’s wellness philosophy extends to guests of all ages, with dedicated activities for teenagers such as Peace of Mind meditation and posture yoga at the Yoga Pavilion. Younger guests can take part in Muay Thai boxing, creative crafts, and Boduberu drumming workshops, while the Young Spa Ritual offers facials, massages, and body scrubs tailored for teens.
Visitors are encouraged to celebrate wellness throughout the season by participating in the resort’s holistic programmes and exclusive sessions with Thana Jindashotinun. From complimentary Tai Chi and meditation classes to bespoke therapies at AVI Spa, the resort presents an ideal opportunity to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.
For a complete restorative experience, the AVI Wellness Journey offers guests a curated itinerary based on individual goals, including private yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions, spa treatments, and thermal suite access. The package also includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, use of non-motorised water sports, and Club InterContinental benefits such as afternoon tea and evening aperitifs. Extended stays come with added privileges—30% savings on seaplane transfers and meal plans for stays of four nights or more, and USD 50 daily resort credit for stays of seven nights or longer.
This October, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort reaffirms its commitment to wellbeing, inviting guests to embrace stillness, mindfulness, and renewal in one of the Maldives’ most serene settings.
Excursions
From first visit to thousand dives: Love story anchored at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives recently marked a significant milestone with two of its most loyal guests, Kate and Andy, who have shared a long-standing connection with the island.
Andy achieved an impressive feat by completing his 900th dive, all undertaken with Dive Bandos. His wife, Kate, surpassed this accomplishment by reaching her 1000th dive, with over 900 of those dives also completed alongside the Bandos team.
The Dive Bandos team joined the couple in celebrating this memorable occasion, recognising not only their dedication to diving but also the enduring bond they have formed with the resort over the years.
Kate and Andy’s relationship with Bandos extends far beyond statistics. Having first visited the island in 2006, they have returned every year since, making Bandos an integral part of their lives. In 2014, the couple even chose to exchange their wedding vows underwater at the resort — a unique moment that forever linked their love story with Bandos.
“Celebrating guests like Kate and Andy reminds us of what Bandos truly represents,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives.
For Bandos Maldives, moments such as these exemplify why guests continue to choose the island for both adventure and a sense of belonging. With stories like Kate and Andy’s, Bandos stands not merely as a dive destination, but as a home — both beneath and above the waves.
Entertainment
Joy, creativity and connection define JOALI Maldives’ ‘Rise & Shine’ festive journey
JOALI Maldives, the Maldives’ first and only art-immersive resort, is set to welcome guests to a radiant festive season celebration under the theme ‘Rise & Shine’ — a tribute to joy, beauty, and inner light. Taking place from 21 December 2025 to 10 January 2026, the Raa Atoll retreat will transform into a celestial haven of creative expression, blending art, culture, and wellbeing experiences inspired by the resort’s Joy of Creative Living philosophy.
“Each festive season, our goal is to create an atmosphere that uplifts and inspires,” said Shifaz Hassan, General Manager of JOALI Maldives. “With this year’s Rise & Shine theme, we invite guests to reconnect with loved ones, express their creativity, and celebrate the holidays surrounded by the island’s natural beauty.”
The celebration will encompass culinary artistry, interactive workshops, family adventures, and world-class fitness programmes led by visiting experts.
Visiting Experts:
- Chef Nina Tarasova, the acclaimed pastry chef, will return to host her signature Russian Voyage Wine Dinner — a multisensory journey through traditional flavours and curated wine pairings.
- Dr. Sanket Yadahalli, a respected wellness practitioner, will conduct transformative sessions in breathwork for pain relief alongside Pranayama Renewal classes designed to restore energy and balance.
JOALI Maldives’ Rise & Shine celebrations will feature a dynamic array of experiences across its restaurants and creative spaces:
- Culinary Events: Guests can savour themed dining experiences including A Taste of Japan at Saoke, Indian Ocean Voyage, and the Mediterranean-inspired Levantine Dream. Curated cocktail evenings such as Once Upon a Sake, Old World Wine Dinner, and Theatre of Gin will complement indulgent festive feasts for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, Orthodox Christmas and beyond.
- Art, Culture & Creativity: The resort’s immersive art spaces will host celestial pottery classes, wooden craft workshops, starry night painting sessions, and festive embroidery workshops at the JOALI Art Studio. Sustainability takes centre stage with coral nursery tours and reef restoration projects like Christmas Corals, reflecting JOALI’s ongoing commitment to marine conservation.
- Wellbeing & Movement: The resort will offer a holistic wellbeing schedule featuring Lunar Glow meditations, Qi Flow, HIIT Challenge, a Padel Tournament, and Sunrise Bootcamp. Guests may also book night snorkelling adventures, Primal Flow, and Core Connect sessions.
- For Families & Young Explorers: Under the enchanting theme “Stardust & Sparkle”, the Muramas Kids Club will curate daily programmes for younger guests — from Christmas tree decorating and mocktail mixology to galactic kite flying and star map painting — guided by Pico the Heron, the resort’s beloved festive mascot.
Beloved traditions will return, including the lighting of the Holiday Tree, the unveiling of the Gingerbread House, and the eagerly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Guests can enjoy festive favourites such as the Christmas Scavenger Hunt, a Football Tournament, and the dazzling New Year’s Eve Starlight Gala — a night of fireworks, live entertainment, and fine dining. The celebrations will also include My Maldives, an elegant cocktail reception where guests can toast the season alongside JOALI’s leadership team.
Guests can experience the festivities from one of 73 beach and over-water villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms, each attended by a personal Jadugar (meaning “skilled magician”). Villa rates start from USD 5,851 per night based on two guests sharing a Water Villa with Pool on a bed-and-breakfast basis.
Entertainment
JOALI BEING presents ‘A Lot Like Holiday’: Celebration of joy, family and wellbeing
JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ exclusive Well-Living island, will embrace the timeless spirit of a Traditional Christmas this festive season, guided by its core ethos of joy, connection, wellbeing, and family. From 20 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, the island will transform into a sanctuary of festive wonder, where cherished traditions harmoniously blend with transformative wellbeing journeys.
Centred around the theme ‘A Lot Like Holiday,’ the festive celebrations combine beloved seasonal rituals with meaningful travel experiences inspired by JOALI BEING’s Four Pillars of Wellbeing — Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy. Guests will be invited to take part in uplifting activities designed to encourage togetherness, discovery, and personal renewal.
Highlights of the festive programme include:
- Holiday Tree Lighting: A serene celebration beneath a canopy of lights where palm fronds replace fir trees and the sea breeze carries the spirit of the season.
- Gingerbread House Making: A joyful, hands-on tradition for guests of all ages.
- Christmas Picnic: A fresh reimagining of the classic celebration, featuring curated hampers, indulgent flavours, and oceanfront views.
- Christmas Eve Dinner: A refined feast of traditional holiday favourites and JOALI BEING classics, celebrating love, connection, and unity.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration: A night of sparkle, music, and culinary excellence to welcome 2026 in style.
As part of its festive line-up, JOALI BEING will also host a selection of Visiting Experts and global icons offering transformative, purpose-driven experiences:
- Football Workshops with Dimitar Berbatov: The former Manchester United striker, two-time Premier League Champion, and captain of the Bulgarian national team will lead two exclusive sessions (30 December and 2 January), inspiring players of all ages through mentorship and skill development.
- The Quantum Journey with Carlos Aparicio: Through his Biocuántica Original method, Aparicio will guide guests in achieving coherence between heart and mind, fostering resilience and clarity.
- Power of Breathwork with Javier de Prado: Guests will explore the connection between breath and emotion through mindful movement and meditation to restore balance and vitality.
- Awaken Balance and Longevity with Dr Igor Roganin: Integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern diagnostics, Dr Roganin will offer therapies supporting graceful ageing, energy flow, and long-term wellbeing.
The festive calendar extends beyond celebration, inviting guests to experience the Joy of Well-Living through transformative rituals such as cacao ceremonies, Qi Gong, sound baths, and stress management workshops. Culinary highlights will include Japanese dinners, seafood feasts, and interactive masterclasses, while outdoor adventures will offer dolphin cruises, semi-submarine explorations, coral conservation, and Muay Thai sessions — all designed to deepen connection with self, others, and nature.
Family experiences will take centre stage through B’Kidult, JOALI BEING’s signature concept that blends play and purpose. The programme will feature engaging activities for all ages, including the Laughing Boocha Mixology Class, Beach Boot Camp for Teens, Healthy Nice Cream Kitchen, and Family Pilates sessions — all aimed at nurturing learning, joy, and togetherness.
A stay at JOALI BEING promises a journey of renewal and self-discovery, allowing guests to return home with a sense of lightness in body, mind, and spirit. Rates begin at USD 5,706 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed-and-breakfast basis.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Maldives welcomes first PADI TecRec Dive Center
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification
-
News1 week ago
‘Haunted Elegance’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo: Adults-only Halloween under the stars
-
News1 week ago
‘Secrets of the Haunted Manor’: Addams family-inspired Halloween at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
-
Awards1 week ago
Hulhule Island Hotel wins South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel at SATA 2025
-
News1 week ago
Madifushi Private Island named Best New Resort at SATA 2025
-
Featured6 days ago
Shangri-La Villingili Resort reopening announced for December 2025
-
Featured6 days ago
Minor Hotels to reopen NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in December 2025