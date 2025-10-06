InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks Mental Health Day with Tai Chi for inner peace

As the seasons change, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to slow down and reconnect with themselves through a tranquil wellness retreat. In observance of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, the resort will host an exclusive ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’ session led by visiting practitioner Thana Jindashotinun, followed by complimentary one-on-one consultations. Guests can also opt for the AVI Wellness Journey, a holistic programme featuring breathwork, meditation, yoga, and spa rituals inspired by the island’s serene natural surroundings.

Located on the southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort provides an ideal setting to reset both mind and body. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental property in the Maldives, the resort combines five-star island luxury with exclusive Club InterContinental benefits. Guests can customise their stay across 81 villas and residences, seven restaurants and bars, and The Retreat, an adults-only enclave dedicated to relaxation. The resort’s AVI Spa offers an overwater sanctuary specialising in signature treatments and therapies.

Harmony healer Thana Jindashotinun will guide guests on their wellness journey from October to 30 November. Having begun practising Tai Chi at the age of eight to manage asthma, Thana has dedicated his life to mastering the art. Combining a background in psychology, anatomy, and Oriental medicine, his sessions integrate a range of disciplines, including Qi Gong, Meridian breathwork, yoga, postural assessment, and acupressure.

Guests will have the opportunity to join Thana’s signature class, ‘Tai Chi for Internal Peace’, on 10 October at 18:00 hrs at Lighthouse Beach. The class focuses on calming the nervous system through gentle movement and mindful breathing, aiming to ease anxiety, improve sleep, and restore inner balance. Following the session, participants will receive a complimentary 15-minute consultation to explore personalised wellness guidance.

Throughout his residency, Thana will also offer a variety of therapeutic experiences such as Yin Yang Bodywork, the EnerQi Massage for restoring inner harmony, and energy-focused treatments designed to promote deep relaxation and improved circulation. His Energy Detox Treatment is particularly aimed at revitalising the body’s natural rhythms and promoting a sense of renewal.

Complementing Thana’s offerings, guests can join regular wellness sessions with resident experts Zhazira Kurmangalina and Mett, including guided yoga, aerial yoga, meditation, and mat Pilates. For those seeking more active pursuits, the resort offers high-energy bootcamps, circuit training, and private personal training sessions.

The resort’s wellness philosophy extends to guests of all ages, with dedicated activities for teenagers such as Peace of Mind meditation and posture yoga at the Yoga Pavilion. Younger guests can take part in Muay Thai boxing, creative crafts, and Boduberu drumming workshops, while the Young Spa Ritual offers facials, massages, and body scrubs tailored for teens.

Visitors are encouraged to celebrate wellness throughout the season by participating in the resort’s holistic programmes and exclusive sessions with Thana Jindashotinun. From complimentary Tai Chi and meditation classes to bespoke therapies at AVI Spa, the resort presents an ideal opportunity to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.

For a complete restorative experience, the AVI Wellness Journey offers guests a curated itinerary based on individual goals, including private yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions, spa treatments, and thermal suite access. The package also includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, use of non-motorised water sports, and Club InterContinental benefits such as afternoon tea and evening aperitifs. Extended stays come with added privileges—30% savings on seaplane transfers and meal plans for stays of four nights or more, and USD 50 daily resort credit for stays of seven nights or longer.

This October, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort reaffirms its commitment to wellbeing, inviting guests to embrace stillness, mindfulness, and renewal in one of the Maldives’ most serene settings.