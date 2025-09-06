ROBINSON MALDIVES named Best Adults Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025

In a moment of proud celebration and well-deserved recognition, Milaidhoo Maldives has been named “Best Beach Villa Resorts” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2025, held this year at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi. This coveted accolade affirms Milaidhoo’s place among the finest luxury destinations in the Indian Ocean, honouring the island’s dedication to authenticity, privacy and curated island living. As a reminder, Milaidhoo is currently ranked No. 1 on TripAdvisor, further reinforcing its standing as a premier escape in the region.

Tucked within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is a boutique luxury island where barefoot elegance meets the genuine spirit of Maldivian heritage. Guided by a philosophy of ‘reinvented luxury’, the island offers a deeply personal escape, crafted around each guest’s individual story.

At the heart of this recognition lie the signature Beach Pool Villas, thoughtfully designed for comfort, seclusion and aesthetic harmony with nature. Each villa is a generous 290 square metres, opening directly onto a private stretch of powder-soft sand and turquoise lagoon. The architecture reflects modern tropical elegance while embracing traditional Maldivian craftsmanship. Every piece of furniture, from the curved wooden loungers to the spacious four-poster bed, is custom-designed and handcrafted for comfort and flow, including a traditional Maldivian swing on the verandah and an outdoor shower elegantly styled with a dhoni pole, paying homage to the island’s seafaring heritage.

These villas are not just accommodation; they are living, breathing extensions of the island. The open-plan layout invites gentle sea breezes inside, while the high thatched roofs and natural materials mirror the tones and textures of the landscape. Indoor and outdoor spaces blend seamlessly, from a deep soaking tub with views of the horizon to the shaded veranda ideal for afternoon naps or stargazing.

Beyond physical design, Milaidhoo’s island philosophy defines the guest experience. With only 50 villas on the island, each stay feels deeply personal. Guests are cared for by a dedicated Island Host, not just a butler, but a curator of moments, from floating breakfasts to private cinema nights under the stars.

Peacefulness is not an amenity at Milaidhoo; it is the essence of the island. Free from motorised watersports, parties or distractions, the island honours the rhythm of nature, the lapping of waves, the rustle of palm trees and the glow of sunsets unspoiled by interruption. Luxury is silence, space and soulful connection.

Winning the Best Beach Villa Resort award is not just a milestone but a motivation to keep redefining what meaningful luxury means in today’s world: authentic, culturally rooted and timelessly tranquil.

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from the TTM Awards. It reflects the passion and thoughtful design that define every detail of Milaidhoo, particularly our beach villas, beautifully envisioned by local architect Mohamed Shafeeq to embody barefoot informality and a deep connection to nature and the Maldives. This award is a tribute to our entire Milaidhoo Family and visionary leaders, whose dedication brings the island’s timeless Maldivian spirit to life,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives.