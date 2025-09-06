Featured
ROBINSON NOONU expands summer offering with wellness, sports, and cultural events
ROBINSON NOONU, one of the Maldives’ leading resorts, has introduced a summer programme that combines culinary highlights, family activities, wellness initiatives, and entertainment events. The resort is recognised for creating memorable experiences that remain with guests long after departure and has curated a schedule designed to appeal to a wide range of travellers.
Guests at ROBINSON NOONU are offered a selection of culinary experiences enhanced by weekly live performances from international artists and DJs. These performances provide a varied musical backdrop, creating an immersive atmosphere for dining and evening entertainment.
Families visiting the resort this season can participate in the Weekly Splash Action at the newly renovated water sports jetty. The highlight of the event is a ten-metre-long air cushion (Blob), which catapults participants into the lagoon. The activity attracts additional interest when the General Manager joins in, adding to the sense of occasion.
The resort has expanded its sports and wellness offering with the introduction of a padel tennis court, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to its facilities. Another addition is ‘YinSurf’ on the Strobel & Walter Balance Board, combining yoga, mindfulness, and full-body training. This programme is designed to promote physical wellbeing while supporting mental focus.
Every two weeks, the resort hosts themed events, including:
- Jungle Party – held in a driftwood-inspired venue.
- Underwater Party – featuring an inflatable octopus and 360° underwater visuals.
- Sundowner Beach Party – an evening gathering on the beach during sunset.
- White Party – an event on the pool deck with themed décor.
- BOHO Festival Show – a new addition, with a bohemian setting of teepees and natural tones.
- Pink Pool Party – a lively celebration with a colourful theme.
The highlight of the season will be the ‘This is NOONU’ Week, scheduled from 22 to 29 September. The programme includes performances from eight international artists, guest DJs, and WellFit experts. Events such as the Suite Party and a special edition of the Pink Pool Party will be featured, offering guests a range of experiences throughout the week.
By combining entertainment, wellness, sport, and culinary experiences, ROBINSON NOONU continues to strengthen its position as a Maldivian resort offering diverse programmes for its guests.
Featured
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils ‘Spooky Tropical Halloween’
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its Halloween programme for 2025, titled ‘Spooky Tropical Halloween’. The celebrations will take place from 28 October to 1 November, transforming the island into a Halloween-themed destination that combines the tropical setting of the Maldives with seasonal festivities.
The programme is designed to offer activities for both adults and children. On 31 October, adults can begin the evening with Haunted Cocktails at the Raalhu Bar, featuring themed drinks served against the backdrop of the sunset. This will be followed by the Spectacular Buffet Halloween Dinner at The Restaurant, showcasing a range of Halloween-inspired dishes and desserts. The night will conclude with The Halloween Spirit DJ Night at The Bar, offering music and entertainment alongside shisha under the stars.
Children will be able to join the Spooky Under the Sea adventure at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, running throughout the week from 28 October to 1 November. Activities will include crafts such as Shark Creation and Ghost Jellyfish making, a Spooky Story Circle, a Sea Monster Treasure Hunt, Trick-or-Treat, and Halloween costume making. The programme is intended to combine creativity with playful seasonal themes.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, said: “Halloween at Kuda Villingili promises something spine-tingling for everyone, from our little explorers enjoying a spooky under-the-sea adventure to adults indulging in a thrilling tropical Halloween experience. This year’s theme allows us to create an atmosphere that is both exciting and enchanting, offering guests a uniquely memorable way to celebrate the holiday in our tropical paradise.”
The resort has stated that the Halloween celebrations aim to provide a range of events and crafts within an atmosphere that balances seasonal themes with the resort’s luxury environment, ensuring a memorable experience for all guests.
Excursions
Experience ocean encounters: Manta Month at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of Manta Month this September, following the success of last year’s initiative. Now established as an annual programme, the celebration offers guests of all ages the opportunity to engage with the ocean while supporting marine conservation, with a particular focus on the manta ray.
Throughout the month, guests are invited to take part in guided excursions to known manta hotspots, led by the resort’s experienced team, who share insights into manta behaviour and conservation. Awareness talks highlight the story of a manta rescued near the island, serving as a reminder of the resort’s continuing efforts to protect marine life. Children can enjoy manta-themed arts and crafts as well as beach games, while the wider community will join reef and island clean-up activities, with collected waste repurposed into manta sculptures. In addition, proceeds from manta pendant sales at the resort’s retail boutique will be donated to The Manta Trust, extending support for research and protection initiatives.
Located close to several of the Maldives’ top ten dive sites, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives places importance on the wellbeing of the ocean and its ecosystems, a priority shared by both guests and staff. The resort’s sustainability initiatives are aligned with IHG’s purpose, True Hospitality for Good, through its Journey to Tomorrow programme, which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates a commitment to long-term environmental protection.
Commenting on the event, Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said: “What started as a special event last year has now grown into an annual month-long celebration. Kandooma Manta Month is not just about seeing these magnificent creatures up close, but about creating meaningful experiences that inspire awareness, responsibility, and care for our ocean environment.”
Awards
ROBINSON MALDIVES named Best Adults Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025
ROBINSON MALDIVES, located on the island of Funamadua, has been named ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. The recognition reinforces the resort’s standing as a leading destination for travellers seeking privacy, tranquillity, and attentive service in the Indian Ocean.
The TTM Awards, regarded as one of the most significant honours in the Maldivian tourism sector, are presented annually during the TTM Maldives International Trade Show. The event brings together global travel professionals, tour operators, and media representatives. Winners are chosen through an international online voting process, with travellers casting votes across a range of categories. Commenting on the award, Andreas Stys, General Manager of ROBINSON MALDIVES, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering a holiday experience defined by style, relaxation, and outstanding quality.”
The resort has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, introducing a number of new features to enhance the guest experience. These include:
- 28 new overwater villas with private pools, offering comfort and seclusion above the lagoon
- Redesigned interiors, including the main bar, restaurant, gym, and reception, refreshed with a contemporary look
- A Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, providing a live dining experience
- The Sundowner Bar, with panoramic views of the ocean
As an adults-only retreat, ROBINSON MALDIVES also offers white-sand beaches, coral reefs for snorkelling, a variety of sports and wellness activities, and dining options that combine international and local flavours. By securing the title of ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’, the resort has strengthened its reputation as a preferred choice for couples, solo travellers, and those seeking a premium escape in the Maldives.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
W Maldives to host ‘The Joy Rituals’ wellness programme in September 2025
-
Drink7 days ago
Kandolhu Maldives introduces new villas and gastronomic journeys
-
Local1 week ago
MU Maniku, key architect of Maldives tourism industry, dies
-
Featured1 week ago
Bavarian traditions meet island living at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Oktoberfest
-
Featured6 days ago
Sun Siyam unveils new identity and signature experiences
-
Featured6 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort wins ‘Best Design Resort’ at TTM Awards
-
Featured6 days ago
Green turtle hatchlings emerge at Dhigali Maldives
-
Cooking6 days ago
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for fifth anniversary