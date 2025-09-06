ROBINSON NOONU expands summer offering with wellness, sports, and cultural events

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its Halloween programme for 2025, titled ‘Spooky Tropical Halloween’. The celebrations will take place from 28 October to 1 November, transforming the island into a Halloween-themed destination that combines the tropical setting of the Maldives with seasonal festivities.

The programme is designed to offer activities for both adults and children. On 31 October, adults can begin the evening with Haunted Cocktails at the Raalhu Bar, featuring themed drinks served against the backdrop of the sunset. This will be followed by the Spectacular Buffet Halloween Dinner at The Restaurant, showcasing a range of Halloween-inspired dishes and desserts. The night will conclude with The Halloween Spirit DJ Night at The Bar, offering music and entertainment alongside shisha under the stars.

Children will be able to join the Spooky Under the Sea adventure at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, running throughout the week from 28 October to 1 November. Activities will include crafts such as Shark Creation and Ghost Jellyfish making, a Spooky Story Circle, a Sea Monster Treasure Hunt, Trick-or-Treat, and Halloween costume making. The programme is intended to combine creativity with playful seasonal themes.

Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, said: “Halloween at Kuda Villingili promises something spine-tingling for everyone, from our little explorers enjoying a spooky under-the-sea adventure to adults indulging in a thrilling tropical Halloween experience. This year’s theme allows us to create an atmosphere that is both exciting and enchanting, offering guests a uniquely memorable way to celebrate the holiday in our tropical paradise.”

The resort has stated that the Halloween celebrations aim to provide a range of events and crafts within an atmosphere that balances seasonal themes with the resort’s luxury environment, ensuring a memorable experience for all guests.