Awards
Maldives ranks among world’s best destinations in Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards
Maldives has secured the 23rd spot in the prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best list for the World’s Top Destinations. This recognition highlights the archipelago’s enduring appeal as a dream destination, renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and luxurious offerings.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best represent the highest level of excellence in travel, celebrating destinations that consistently receive outstanding reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. With over 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% achieve this coveted milestone.
Tripadvisor describes the Maldives as a place that evokes envy and awe, urging travellers to consider its idyllic beauty for their next getaway.
“Want to make your co-workers insanely jealous? Just casually drop ‘I’m vacationing in the Maldives this year’ into conversation, preferably in the dead of winter,” the platform suggests, capturing the allure of the destination in a lighthearted yet compelling manner.
Being ranked among the World’s Top Destinations is a testament to the Maldives’ commitment to offering unparalleled experiences. From overwater villas and vibrant coral reefs to world-class hospitality, the Maldives continues to attract travellers seeking relaxation and adventure alike.
Awards
Forbes Travel Guide ranks Maldives among top destinations for 2025
Maldives has been named one of Forbes Travel Guide’s top destinations for 2025, solidifying its position as a premier global travel hotspot. Known for its pristine beaches, overwater villas, and unrivalled natural beauty, the Maldives continues to capture the imagination of travelers seeking far-flung luxury and wellness experiences.
Forbes Travel Guide’s selection reflects a growing trend among travellers gravitating toward remote locales and wellness-focused getaways. Highlighting this shift, Forbes notes, “From the tranquil beaches of the Maldives to the vibrant cultural landscape of Bhutan, these destinations offer a diverse range of experiences that go beyond a typical vacation.”
Travel to the Maldives is set to become even more seamless with the anticipated 2025 completion of renovations at Velana International Airport. The expansion will include a new passenger terminal, an additional runway, and a state-of-the-art seaplane terminal, significantly enhancing connectivity and convenience for international travellers. These upgrades aim to complement the Maldives’ allure as a destination that epitomises exclusivity and ease.
The Maldives is increasingly recognized as a leader in wellness tourism, offering transformative experiences that prioritise personal well-being and connection with nature. Forbes highlights two Five-Star resorts that are setting benchmarks in this sector:
- JOALI BEING: Renowned for its immersive wellness programs, JOALI BEING offers a comprehensive approach to personal transformation, with tailored experiences that cover everything from mindful nutrition to restorative sleep therapies.
- Velaa Private Island: The recently launched Velaa Wellbeing Village is redefining wellness luxury. With a focus on Ayurvedic, osteopathic, and medical services, the facility includes a Pilates and yoga studio, as well as a healthy dining option, ensuring holistic care for guests.
While the Maldives’ resorts are iconic, the destination’s appeal extends far beyond luxury accommodations. The archipelago’s rich marine life, vibrant coral reefs, and unique cultural heritage provide unparalleled opportunities for exploration and discovery. From snorkelling with manta rays to enjoying traditional Maldivian cuisine, visitors are immersed in experiences that highlight the natural and cultural treasures of this idyllic destination.
Being featured among Forbes Travel Guide’s top destinations for 2025 underscores the Maldives’ enduring appeal in the international travel landscape. With enhancements to infrastructure and a growing emphasis on wellness, the Maldives is poised to welcome discerning travellers seeking the ultimate blend of luxury, tranquility, and personal enrichment.
As Forbes aptly puts it, “The Maldives makes for the ultimate faraway dream vacation.” With 2025 on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to start planning your escape to paradise.
Awards
Atmosphere Core celebrates multiple wins at NSURE Safety and Sustainability Awards
International hospitality company Atmosphere Core achieved significant recognition at the prestigious Recognition of Safety and Sustainability Achievements Awards 2023-2024, organised by NSURE, a leading authority in Food Safety, Health and Safety, and Sustainability in the Maldives.
Atmosphere Core received the prestigious ‘Outstanding Overall Performance Award for Resort Group 2023-2024’ award for the unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest food safety standards across its properties and setting a benchmark in the hospitality industry. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, accepted the accolade on behalf of the company, reflecting the collective drive across the portfolio of nine resorts to ensure excellence in food safety.
OBLU SELECT Sangeli received the ‘Innovative Sustainability Project 2023-2024’ award, which acknowledges the resort’s exceptional contributions to sustainability and its dedication to preserving the pristine ecosystem it calls home. Representing the OBLU SELECT Sangeli team, Marine Biologist Giorgia Maggioni and Executive Assistant Manager Sribanta Kumar Acharya accepted the awards.
The awards also honoured outstanding individual contributions. Sourish Bishnu Jana, Learning and Development Manager from Atmosphere Kanifushi was celebrated for his dedication, receiving the award for ‘Outstanding Commitment by an L&D Manager in Food Safety 2023-2024’. His efforts in leading food safety training have been pivotal in maintaining high standards within the resort.
Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere, was honoured as the 1st Runner-up for the ‘Outstanding Leadership by a General Manager in Food Safety’ award. The 1st Runner-up accolades also included Ravikant Reddy, from VARU by Atmosphere, for ‘Outstanding Commitment by an L&D Manager in Food Safety’ and Chef Chaitanya Sharma from OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI for ‘Exceptional Leadership by An Executive Chef in Food Safety’.
The award ceremony was also attended by four nominees from Atmosphere Core. Chef Sandeep Kumar from OBLU SELECT Sangeli and Chef Ajay Sahoo from OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, who were both were nominated for ‘Exceptional Leadership by an Executive Chef in Food Safety’ award. Baiju Asokan from OBLU SELECT Sangeli and Rahul Pillai from VARU by Atmosphere were nominated for ‘Outstanding Leadership in Engineering for Safety Excellence’ award.
Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core, said “I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication to upholding the highest standards across our resorts, ensuring exceptional experiences for our guests while staying true to our ethos of Joy of Giving. This philosophy drives us to create meaningful and memorable moments for our guests, teams, and communities alike, while fostering a culture of responsibility and innovation. These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability, and excellence”.
NSURE, renowned for its rigorous evaluation and high standards, acknowledged Atmosphere Core’s ongoing efforts in integrating sustainability and safety into its operations while delivering exceptional guest experiences. These accolades serve as a reflection of the company’s unwavering dedication to leading by example in the hospitality sector.
Awards
Universal Resorts’ Huvafen Fushi, Baros, Kurumba receive World Travel Awards 2024
Universal Resorts has announced that three of its eight properties have secured top honours at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024, cementing their status as pioneers in international travel and innovation.
This year’s 31st edition of the awards – renowned as the travel industry’s highest accolade – was hosted on Thursday 24 November at a glittering ceremony in Funchal, Madeira. Huvafen Fushi, Baros and Kurumba were recognised for their groundbreaking excellence in hospitality, receiving the following titles:
- Maldives Leading Boutique Resort 2024 – Huvafen Fushi Maldives
- Maldives Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Baros Maldives
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024 – Kurumba Maldives
In addition to these awards, Baros was nominated for:
- Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024
Huvafen received a nomination for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024, while Kurumba was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024.
Another Universal Resort, Velassaru Maldives, celebrated for its sophisticated simplicity and beachfront allure, was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024.
The three resorts’ success reinforces the Maldives’ status as the World’s Leading Destination, a title it proudly secured for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year in the awards, solidifying its position as the ultimate paradise for discerning travellers. This achievement reflects the nation’s pristine natural beauty, unmatched experiences and world-class service.
Adding to its accolades, the Maldives was also named the World’s Leading Green Destination 2024, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious tourism practices. This recognition highlights the nation’s dedication to preserving its fragile ecosystems while offering travelers an exceptional yet environmentally responsible experience.
As the pioneers of high-end tourism in the Maldives, Universal Resorts has been creating unforgettable experiences for over five decades. Each of our award-winning resorts embodies the essence of Maldivian hospitality, offering unique escapes on naturally beautiful islands.
- Huvafen Fushi: redefining luxury with its intimate setting, Huvafen Fushi boasts private plunge pools in every room, the world’s first underwater spa and dedicated butler service, ensuring an unparalleled level of personalised attention. With fewer than 50 rooms, this is a five-star resort that epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway.
- Baros: this iconic classic, renowned for its exceptional diving and underwater experiences, provides a tranquil sanctuary where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, indulge in bespoke dining under the stars and unwind in an array of overwater villas boasting private pools and uninterrupted ocean views.
- Kurumba: blending laid-back luxury with vibrant energy, just a short trip from Malé, Kurumba has pristine beaches, tranquil gardens, water sports, cultural experiences and a dedicated kids’ club for families. Renowned as a premier MICE destination, Kurumba also excels in hosting world-class business events.
Universal Resorts began its journey in 1972 with Kurumba, the Maldives’ first-ever resort. While much has changed since those early days, the spirit of pioneering adventure remains at the heart of everything we do. Today, our collection of eight resorts continues to lead the way, each offering a unique and bespoke experience.
Visha Mahir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts Management, commented: “Achieving these top honours at the World Travel Awards is an absolute delight. It’s a powerful endorsement of our passion for crafting extraordinary experiences in a destination that continues to redefine luxury travel. The Maldives, with its breathtaking natural beauty and innovative spirit, sets the stage for unforgettable journeys, and we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”
The World Travel Awards accolades follow October’s Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 triumph in which Universal Resorts properties Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo and Baros secured top rankings in the “World’s Best Resorts – Indian Ocean” category.
In 2023, Baros celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of genuine Maldivian hospitality and an unwavering dedication to exceeding guest expectations.
Huvafen Fushi, meanwhile, recently revealed a series of exclusive partnerships with renowned international beauty brands, including Natura Bissé, Aromatherapy Associates, Margaret Dabbs, Gentleman by Obsidian for Men and Cochine. These collaborations are integral to the extensive enhancement of this secluded island sanctuary, which reopened in October 2023 following a comprehensive renovation.
Kurumba Maldives has recently unveiled a range of exciting new experiences. The newly certified and Worldwide Kids-recognised Kurumba Kids Club offers innovative activities like an AR Sandbox and Coconut Kitchen for young explorers. At the spa, a refreshed menu introduces global beauty icons like Aromatherapy Associates, Obsidian Skincare for men, Margaret Dabbs London and Cochine in a serene, eco-conscious setting. Dining takes a bold turn with new executive chef Pedro Pecego, whose international flair shines in unique creations, including South American grill nights at Thila; an immersive ‘Omakase’ experiences at Hamakase; Middle Eastern flavours at Al Qasr; and North and South Indian-inspired dishes at Mahal.
