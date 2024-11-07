Lifestyle
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber rekindle love with intimate Maldives vow renewal
Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, recently celebrated their enduring love with an intimate vow renewal ceremony at the picturesque NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi resort. The couple, along with their three adorable children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, created unforgettable memories amidst the serene Maldivian paradise.
Leone took to Instagram to share heartwarming glimpses of the special occasion, captioning the post, “First time we got married was in front of God, family and friends…. This time we got married just the 5 of us with more love and time between us! You are still the love of my life and will forever be the one for me! I love you @thedanielweber.”
In a subsequent post, she shared a captivating video capturing the essence of the romantic moment, writing, “To my darling husband @thedanielweber this is truly a moment we will never forget! I love you! @nishakweber @noahsinghweber11 @ashersweber11 💍✨”
The couple’s fans and well-wishers have been flooding their social media with love, admiration, and congratulatory messages. The intimate ceremony, held in the idyllic Maldivian setting, symbolizes the depth of their love and commitment.
The couple’s choice of NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi resort for their special occasion highlights the luxurious and serene ambiance the property offers. Known for its stunning overwater villas, pristine beaches, and world-class amenities, the resort provides the perfect backdrop for romantic getaways and unforgettable celebrations.
Sheraton Maldives champions sustainable tourism with coral restoration program
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa recently had the honour of hosting the ownership team from KSL Capital Partners, which included Tina Yu (Partner), Filippo Stercoli (Senior Associate), and Sean Harrison (Associate General Counsel). During their visit, the KSL team engaged with the resort’s senior management for an immersive exploration of sustainability initiatives and conservation efforts. A highlight of this exceptional visit was the ceremonial planting of the 700th coral frame in the resort’s thriving coral garden, marking a significant milestone that underscores the resort’s unwavering collaboration with Reefscapers, an independent marine consultation company dedicated to restoring coral reefs in the Maldives and worldwide. This prestigious partnership has further strengthened Sheraton Maldives’ commitment to marine conservation through the Adopt a Coral program, which plays a pivotal role in advancing reef restoration.
Launched in early 2020, the Adopt a Coral program offers guests exclusive, hands-on activities that immerse them in the conservation of marine life. Under the expert guidance of Katelyn Hegarty-Kelly, a dedicated marine biologist from Reefscapers, the KSL team participated in this noble endeavour by planting the coral frame, contributing to the restoration of the vibrant underwater ecosystem that surrounds the island sanctuary. Guests at Sheraton Maldives are invited to adopt a coral and plant coral fragments, which are then meticulously placed in the crystalline waters by the marine biologist.
Each coral frame is carefully nurtured and monitored, with biannual updates provided by the marine team to keep guests informed of the coral’s progress. This initiative exemplifies Sheraton Maldives’ enduring dedication to sustainable tourism and marine conservation. In partnership with Reefscapers, the resort remains steadfast in its mission to protect and rejuvenate the marine environment, offering guests a meaningful opportunity to contribute to the health of the reefs and deepen their appreciation for coral and marine conservation.
Angsana Velavaru: sustainable paradise for adventure and relaxation
Angsana Velavaru, nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, offers an idyllic escape for families and groups seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, this vibrant resort has become a hub for engaging water-based activities that not only entertain but also educate guests about marine conservation and the rich local ecosystems.
Every experience at Angsana Velavaru provides visitors with a window into the dynamic life beneath the waves. From snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs and kayaking through serene lagoons to paddle-boarding along the island’s edges, these immersive activities reveal the intricate marine ecosystems of the Maldives. Among the “101 Things to Do” is the coral planting program at the resort’s Marine Lab, where guests partner with marine biologists to restore the reefs by planting coral fragments that nurture underwater biodiversity. This hands-on experience not only inspires a deep respect for marine conservation but also leaves a lasting, positive impact on the ocean’s fragile environment.
In line with its commitment to sustainability, Angsana Velavaru has implemented a variety of innovative initiatives aimed at protecting the island and its natural resources. Recent projects include the installation of solar panels that harness renewable energy, significantly reducing the resort’s carbon footprint. Additionally, a food compost machine has been introduced to minimise waste, while a rainwater harvesting system conserves water resources vital to the island’s ecosystem. The resort has also adopted a saltwater chlorination system for its pools, enhancing the health and safety of swimming environments while decreasing reliance on harsh chemicals.
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Angsana Velavaru proudly introduces SustainLinen, a unique initiative that repurposes leftover fabric to create stylish tote bags. This innovative project not only promotes recycling and waste reduction but also provides guests with a practical memento that embodies their commitment to sustainability during their stay.
As the festive season draws near, Angsana Velavaru has curated an exciting line-up of celebrations and exclusive offers tailored for friends and families. From meticulously planned holiday events and themed dining experiences to activity-filled days on the island, visitors will find ample opportunities to create lasting memories in the Maldives’ enchanting setting. The resort invites everyone to partake in a unique celebration that encapsulates the spirit of the season while embracing the stunning beauty and culture of the Maldives.
Patina Maldives and Stampd debut their second collaborative collection
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, and Stampd have announced their second collaborative capsule collection, emerging from a shared passion for mindful design and fresh perspectives. This partnership deepens the creative dialogue initiated during their 2023 collaboration, seamlessly blending the tranquil pace of island life with the monochrome and minimalistic style that is characteristic of Chris Stamp, the founder and creative director of Stampd.
The collection targets modern travellers who seek purposeful and meaningful experiences by offering an aesthetic that is effortlessly refined. It combines surf-ready comfort with metropolitan sophistication, appealing to conscious consumers and ocean enthusiasts alike.
Reflecting Patina Maldives and Stampd’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the pieces are crafted from consciously selected materials, including organic cotton, recycled ocean-bound plastics, and locally sourced natural fibres. This collaborative passion project features a t-shirt for both men and women, a unisex white linen shirt, swim shorts for both genders, a trucker cap, and a tote, with each piece embodying the collaborative spirit of both brands.
Anthony Gill, the General Manager of Patina Maldives, stated, “At Patina Maldives, we believe in the transformative power of fresh mindsets. This collaboration with Stampd captures our ethos of deep connections—whether between nature and design or among like-minded individuals who share our passion for experiences that leave a lasting impression. Each piece tells a story of discovery and connection, inviting guests to embrace new perspectives while respecting our commitment to the environment and community, striking the perfect balance between purpose and style.”
The seeds of this collaboration were planted during Chris Stamp’s immersive journey to Patina Maldives in late 2022. Through his Polaroid camera, Stamp captured the interplay of light, water, and architecture that defines the resort’s distinctive character. These moments of curiosity evolved into a collection that honours both the serene rhythm of island life and the dynamic pulse of coastal cities through urban-ready fashion.
Chris Stamp remarked, “Growing up in Southern California and now calling Miami home, I’ve always lived at the intersection of ocean and city. This collection celebrates the art of discovery, bringing together individuals who share a passion for thoughtful design and sustainability in luxury. Each piece carries our stamp and the Patina spirit, inspiring wearers to embrace fresh perspectives whether they’re exploring urban landscapes or finding serenity by the ocean.”
