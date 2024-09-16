Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza

Get ready for a spooktacular time at Kandima Maldives as the resort celebrates the 40th anniversary of the iconic film Ghostbusters with a family-friendly Halloween extravaganza! This October, Kandima invites guests to relive the supernatural thrills of the beloved movie with a series of engaging and nostalgic activities, perfect for both children and adults.

Guests are set to embark on an island-wide, Ghostbusters-themed trick-or-treat adventure. The spooky island trail is packed with surprises, offering tasty treats at every turn. For younger visitors, Kandiland’s workshops promise a creative outlet where children can craft their own Ghostbusters rock art and design DIY costumes to transform into their favourite Ghostbusters characters.

Dining during the celebration promises to be a visual and culinary treat at Flavour, with a Halloween-inspired buffet featuring eerie, smoke-filled dishes. Whether it’s the ghoulish presentation or the delectable flavours, this spooky feast is sure to leave a lasting impression.

As the sun sets, the festive energy kicks into high gear. A Ghostbusters-themed flash mob will take centre stage, filling the air with high-energy performances that capture the fun and excitement of the evening. Meanwhile, the Breeze Bar will host the ultimate Ghostbusters Halloween Party, with a DJ spinning spooky tunes, electrifying dance performances, and interactive games to ensure a night of unforgettable fun for guests of all ages.

To top off the Halloween celebration, a variety of themed drinks will be available, adding a flavourful twist to the festivities. The shimmering Zombie, a glittery rum-based cocktail, promises to cast a spell on guests, while the Black Magic Margarita, with activated charcoal and tequila, adds a touch of mystery. For those looking for non-alcoholic options, the fruity Ghostbuster’s Delight, blending kiwi and mango, and the glow-in-the-dark Green Light, featuring pineapple and lemon, will bring tropical flavours with a spooky edge.

Kandima Maldives’ Ghostbusters-themed Halloween celebration promises to be an action-packed event, offering something for everyone in the family. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia, fun, and spookiness, ensuring a memorable holiday in paradise.