Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to the front row to experience ‘Festive Glam,’ an elegant celebration of fashion, style, and avant-garde flair set amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise. With luxurious events and unforgettable performances, it is the perfect destination for a glamorous escape to end 2024 and welcome the new year with sophistication.
The festivities commence on December 20 with a dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony. As the sun sets, the island’s runway will come alive with twinkling lights and elegant festive fashion statements, setting the tone for a glamorous holiday season.
On December 24, guests are invited to a stunning Christmas Eve Celebration at the iconic Citronelle Beach. The beach will transform into a chic runway, perfect for an evening filled with festivities, fashion, and fun.
SO/ Maldives adds a stylish twist to tradition as Santa Claus makes a grand entrance in true SO/ Maldives fashion. A chic and spectacular arrival will enchant guests of all ages, bringing the holiday spirit to life.
The ultimate New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place on December 31 at the Lazuli Beach Club. The evening begins with a sunset reception, where guests can toast to the final moments of 2024 with a stunning view. As night falls, the ‘Last Feast of 2024’ will be held on the beach, featuring gourmet delights in a breathtaking setting. A dazzling lineup of live performances, including a saxophonist, violinist, DJ, magician, fire dancer, and live band, will build excitement leading up to a grand fireworks display and countdown. The celebration will continue with an unforgettable After Party, where guests can dance the night away and begin 2025 with a touch of glamour.
On January 1, 2025, SO/ Maldives will welcome the new year with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch, offering a decadent spread of culinary creations, setting the tone for a fashionable and indulgent start to the year.
The celebrations will extend into the new year with a stylish and sophisticated Orthodox Dinner on January 6 and 7. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, designed for those who celebrate Orthodox traditions, adding another layer of elegance to their stay. An exclusive Orthodox dinner, curated in collaboration with a Michelin-starred restaurant, will feature a fusion of traditional Russian flavours with contemporary gastronomy.
SO/ Maldives offers a festive escape for everyone, whether seeking a fun-filled family holiday, a romantic getaway, or a glamorous retreat with friends. From adventurous island activities to luxurious relaxation, ‘Festive Glam’ promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the season in high style and creating memories to last a lifetime.
Tropical Oktoberfest: experience German flavours and island vibes at Oaga Art Resort
Beer enthusiasts and experience seekers are being invited to a unique celebration at Oaga Art Resort – Oktoberfest in Paradise. From October 3rd to 5th, guests can look forward to a tropical twist on the classic Oktoberfest event, featuring a blend of German and Maldivian flavours, vibrant art installations, and immersive experiences.
Located amidst the pristine beaches and turquoise waters of the Maldives, Oaga Art Resort offers a luxurious escape. Guests can enjoy lounging by the infinity pool with a cool stein of beer, while taking in the vibrant atmosphere and breathtaking ocean views. As the sun sets, attendees can mingle under a star-filled sky, sharing stories and laughter with fellow revellers.
Oaga Art Resort has curated a weekend filled with activities to delight the senses and entertain guests. The schedule includes:
Performances:
- Day 1: DJ performance by The Flag Twins, a dynamic British DJ duo known for their energetic and innovative sound.
- Day 2: Live music from Project Groove, a Maldivian band known for its eclectic blend of genres and high-energy performances.
- Day 3: Raa Baa Rave featuring DJ Afruh, a renowned Maldivian DJ and multi-instrumentalist recognised for his soulful and eclectic style.
Culinary Delights:
- A fusion of German and Maldivian flavours will be served throughout the weekend.
- Interactive cooking classes will allow participants to explore German cuisine, including beer-based recipes and pretzel-making.
- Refreshing beer-themed cocktails will also be available.
Creative and Educational Activities
Guests can unleash their creativity by participating in art sessions such as Beer Bottle Sculpture, Can Craft (Beer Edition), and Beer Can Planter. For those interested in learning more, there will be beer tastings and a German culture and beer trivia quiz.
Weekend Getaway Offer: A Tropical Paradise Awaits
Oaga Art Resort is offering a special Oktoberfest weekend package, which includes:
- Overnight stay in a choice of luxurious villa
- Roundtrip airport transfers for a seamless journey
- All-inclusive meals and drinks, featuring local and German cuisine
- Special rates for bookings with the code “OAGAFEST”: USD 400 per night for the Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa and USD 450 per night for the Haruge Beach Villa with a private pool.
Guests are encouraged to book early to take advantage of this exclusive offer and enjoy a unique blend of tropical paradise and German cheer.
Kandima Maldives goes Ghostbusters for a Halloween celebration full of tricks, Treats, and tropical beats
Get ready for a spooktacular time at Kandima Maldives as the resort celebrates the 40th anniversary of the iconic film Ghostbusters with a family-friendly Halloween extravaganza! This October, Kandima invites guests to relive the supernatural thrills of the beloved movie with a series of engaging and nostalgic activities, perfect for both children and adults.
Guests are set to embark on an island-wide, Ghostbusters-themed trick-or-treat adventure. The spooky island trail is packed with surprises, offering tasty treats at every turn. For younger visitors, Kandiland’s workshops promise a creative outlet where children can craft their own Ghostbusters rock art and design DIY costumes to transform into their favourite Ghostbusters characters.
Dining during the celebration promises to be a visual and culinary treat at Flavour, with a Halloween-inspired buffet featuring eerie, smoke-filled dishes. Whether it’s the ghoulish presentation or the delectable flavours, this spooky feast is sure to leave a lasting impression.
As the sun sets, the festive energy kicks into high gear. A Ghostbusters-themed flash mob will take centre stage, filling the air with high-energy performances that capture the fun and excitement of the evening. Meanwhile, the Breeze Bar will host the ultimate Ghostbusters Halloween Party, with a DJ spinning spooky tunes, electrifying dance performances, and interactive games to ensure a night of unforgettable fun for guests of all ages.
To top off the Halloween celebration, a variety of themed drinks will be available, adding a flavourful twist to the festivities. The shimmering Zombie, a glittery rum-based cocktail, promises to cast a spell on guests, while the Black Magic Margarita, with activated charcoal and tequila, adds a touch of mystery. For those looking for non-alcoholic options, the fruity Ghostbuster’s Delight, blending kiwi and mango, and the glow-in-the-dark Green Light, featuring pineapple and lemon, will bring tropical flavours with a spooky edge.
Kandima Maldives’ Ghostbusters-themed Halloween celebration promises to be an action-packed event, offering something for everyone in the family. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia, fun, and spookiness, ensuring a memorable holiday in paradise.
Diwali carnival at The Standard Maldives: cultural feasts, workshops, and spectacular performances
Experience a truly unique and festive celebration at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, where the magic of Diwali comes alive against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean. From October 28 to November 6, guests are invited to celebrate the Festival of Lights with a variety of exciting events and activities that reflect the vibrant spirit of this cherished holiday. The Diwali Carnival at the resort will feature everything from traditional Indian feasts to cultural workshops, dazzling performances, and engaging activities for all ages.
Diwali festivities highlights at The Standard, Maldives:
- Special buffet & traditional welcome – savour a specially curated Diwali menu featuring authentic Indian sweets, starters, and main dishes. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a traditional aarti (ceremonial light) and tika (forehead mark). Diwali-themed cocktails and mocktails will also be available at all resort restaurants.
- Festive décor & photo booth – the resort will be beautifully decorated with diyas (oil lamps), rangoli (intricate floor designs), fairy lights, and flowers, creating a festive atmosphere. From October 28 to November 7, guests can also capture memorable moments at the themed photo booth, complete with traditional costumes and props.
- Cultural workshops & activities – get hands-on with henna art, join a rangoli-making workshop, or participate in a friendly kite-flying competition. Both children and adults can enjoy traditional Indian games like Pithoo (spinning top) and Tambola (Bingo).
Live performances
Enjoy lively folk dances like Garba and classical music recitals that bring the rich cultural traditions of India to life on select dates.
Culinary experiences
For food lovers, The Standard offers a range of culinary delights to celebrate Diwali:
- Kula buffet (November 1): indulge in an Indian buffet corner featuring traditional Diwali sweets, along with authentic starters and main courses.
- Cooking demonstrations (November 5): at Gudu Guda Restaurant, witness cooking demonstrations of popular Diwali treats, followed by lunch. Priced at $45 per person.
- Tea & dessert pairing experience (November 6): at Todis Beach, enjoy a selection of Indian teas like masala chai and cardamom-infused blends paired with festive desserts. Priced at $12 per guest.
Fire show & festive attire contest
Wrap up the festivities on November 1 with a spectacular fire show and a cultural attire contest, where guests can compete for a special prize.
At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the serene and luxurious surroundings perfectly complement the joyous atmosphere of Diwali. With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and elegant accommodations, the resort provides the ideal setting for a memorable celebration. Whether enjoying the traditional rituals or indulging in relaxation, guests will experience the vibrant essence of Diwali in a truly unforgettable way.
