News
Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu unveil Nurturing Minds programme
Coco Collection has launched their new initiative, “Nurturing Minds”, by hosting their first session on mental health and well-being. “Nurturing Minds” will be an ongoing effort by Coco Collection throughout the year to revolutionise mental health awareness by recognising the power of prioritising easy access to emotional well-being for their associates.
Featuring Wellness Navigators with extensive experience, the first session was held in both resorts on June 7 and 8, highlighting the prevalent issue of low self-esteem and the importance of self-love.
To begin this wellness journey, Coco Collection invited Dr Shanooha Mansoor, Senior Consultant Specialist in Psychiatry, along with her colleague Ali Mikhail Mahmood Razee, Psychologist, to Coco Bodu Hithi. Dr Shanooha, emphasised how an individual must love their mind as they love their body and talked about how it impacts individuals’ stress management and well-being in a positive way.
Meanwhile, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu invited Dr Abdulla Nazim along with Dr Hussain Shamah. During this year-round program carried out by Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Coco Collection is set to invite a range of experts that will address a variety of intellectual health-related topics that would educate and raise aware-ness among the industry. This initiative enables to create a psychologically safe work environment for individuals in the resorts and enables associates to discover the new elements of overall wellbeing.
According to Coco Collection, this partnership aims to inspire positive change within the hospitality industry by promoting and raising awareness about the importance of associates’ mental and overall wellbeing, while also helping to reduce misconceptions.
Business
CROSSROADS Maldives Introduces Weixin Pay at resorts for seamless guest experience
CROSSROADS Maldives has introduced WeChat Pay, widely known as Weixin Pay in China, across its world-class resorts, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. This payment option is made available to enhance the convenience and overall experience for guests from China, making their stay in the Maldives more enjoyable and hassle-free.
Understanding the needs of the diverse guests, CROSSROADS Maldives has integrated WeChat Pay into operations, allowing guests from China to easily and securely conduct transactions using a payment method familiar to them. The introduction of WeChat Pay is a testament to CROSSROADS Maldives’ dedication to enhancing guest satisfaction by offering exceptional experiences at every turn. What is also expected through this initiative is that the guests could benefit from better foreign exchange rates, translating to better savings on their expenditures during their stay.
The option is available for guests in-house conveniently at both resorts as well as across the Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives where a wider variety of unparalleled dining and retail experiences are available for all guests. The day visitors from China will also therefore equally benefit from this new introduction at the Maldives’ premier multi-island integrated leisure destination.
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, is a vibrant tropical escape that offers unique and locally inspired experiences. The resort features spacious rooms and villas, a variety of dining options, and an array of recreational activities designed to cater to the desires of modern travellers. Guests can escape to the island’s SAiisational natural beauty, enjoy water sports, and indulge in spa treatments, all while relishing the personalised service that defines Hilton’s Curio Collection.
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives brings the iconic Hard Rock spirit to the tranquil shores of the Maldives. This family-friendly resort offers a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment, featuring music-inspired experiences, live performances, and the brand’s signature amenities. With luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options, and a plethora of activities for all ages, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives ensures an unforgettable holiday experience for every guest.
News
Marriott Bonvoy invites guests to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Maldives
This year, Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 under the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.” This global event highlights yoga’s transformative power, fostering harmony between mind and body, and promoting holistic well-being.
Guests are invited to join the global celebration of International Day of Yoga and discover the profound benefits of yoga for mind, body, and community through curated activities designed to raise awareness of yoga’s numerous advantages amidst the beauty of the Maldives.
At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, the resort’s design, inspired by the Indian Ocean and azure lagoon, sets the stage for transformative wellness practices. The Mystique Garden, enveloped in lush greenery and tropical blooms, hosts sunrise yoga sessions six days a week, where guests face eastward to greet the invigorating dawn around 7am. Led by the resort’s skilled yoga instructor, the sessions cater to varying skill levels. Guests will experience increased flexibility, strength, and balance, fostering a sense of well-being that extends beyond their stay.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to discover the rejuvenating power of aqua yoga at Pool 18, starting at 6:15 pm. This invigorating practice combines the strength of yoga with the soothing embrace of water, offering a transformative experience to connect body, mind, and soul through traditional yoga exercises tailored for the aquatic environment. Guests will enjoy the benefits of deep breathing, stretching, and relaxation techniques, enhanced by the unique properties of gravity, buoyancy, and hydrostatic pressure.
Guests at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa can embrace the tranquil beauty of Thilamaafushi Island with a truly immersive Sunset Yoga experience starting at 5:30pm at Riviera Beach. Under the expert guidance of its Spa & Recreation Manager, Paniraj Shetty, guests will be led through a series of simple, full-body movements designed to harmonize one’s breath with their body. The session will combine breathing techniques with meditation principles, guiding guests into a flow of poses that culminates in profound relaxation amidst nature’s stunning backdrop.
Experience holistic wellness at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort with a Hatha Yoga session at the Yoga Pavilion from 6am to 6:45am. Led by the resort’s in-house certified yoga trainer, Santosh, Hatha Yoga emphasizes mastering the physical body and activating chakras for spiritual and physical wellness, including disease prevention. Suitable for all levels, each session is personalised to meet the individual needs of guests, guiding them towards spiritual and physical elevation.
At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, guests can experience relaxation, harmony, and enhanced well-being through personalised yoga classes, guided meditations, and mindfulness exercises on the private island of Furanafushi. On this occasion, the resort’s in-house wellness expert, Dr. Abhilash (Abhi) SC, will lead three activities to enrich guests’ wellness journey: Sunrise Meditation at the Yoga Pavilion, Aqua Yoga at the Main Pool, and Sunset Yoga at the Sunset Deck on Third Island.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here.
News
Maldives embraces Global Wellness Day with community, joy
On Saturday, June 8th, over one billion people worldwide were touched by Global Wellness Day 2024. This international celebration, established in 2012 by Belgin Aksoy, is a not-for-profit social project dedicated to promoting a healthier and improved life. Global Wellness Day aims to focus individuals and society on living well, achieving inner peace, and overcoming detrimental habits and stressors. Celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June, it involves millions of participants in over 170 countries, engaging in diverse activities.
This year marked the first year for Julia Ivankovich, co-founder of Bliss Maldives and Global Wellness Day ambassador in the Maldives, who expressed immense excitement at the enthusiastic participation from numerous resorts and the diverse nationalities that united for the occasion. It was a day filled with joy for both children and adults, showcasing the community’s diversity and strength. The ambassador extended gratitude to the supporters in Hulhumalé, who contributed their time, energy, and positivity to make the day memorable.
Wellness is about taking small daily steps, but a single day can significantly impact one’s life. With the theme #MagentaNature, the activities aimed to inspire healthier habits, provide moments of self-reflection, and unite the community. The ambassador’s primary goal was to make wellness accessible to everyone, emphasising that health and happiness should be universally enjoyed. The hope is that the wellness initiatives from June 8th will integrate into daily routines, with plans underway for more wellness opportunities leading up to Global Wellness Day 2025.
Among the numerous activities, the arts and crafts sessions for children using recycled materials and ocean energy stood out. A mindful breathing workshop provided a 60-second break from daily routines, introducing new breathing techniques and promoting present-moment awareness. Professionals shared their expertise and lifetime missions, leaving a lasting impact on the participants.
Children’s wellness was a central concern, with activities designed to create long-lasting, positive experiences based on natural health and happiness. These included distributing green apples and offering organic sparkling tea for a communal celebration. These moments fostered learning, connection, and a sense of responsibility for the world and its people.
As a first-time Global Wellness Day ambassador and a proud Maldivian resident, the ambassador extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported and participated in making the day a success. Special appreciation was given to the local community participants, especially the parents who brought their children, for their enthusiastic and energetic involvement in celebrating Global Wellness Day.
