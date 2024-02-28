Lifestyle
Maldives Stunning MVR 1,000 Note Captivates International Attention
The Maldivian MVR 1,000 banknote has taken the internet by storm, capturing the attention of foreigners and prompting praise for its stunning design. The note, featuring a majestic tigershark and a graceful sea turtle against a vibrant blue backdrop, has been dubbed “the prettiest currency in the world” by many on social media.
This surge in popularity began with a tweet by Massimo (@rainmaker1973), who showcased the note on X, garnering a staggering 3.7 million views. The tweet sparked a wave of admiration, with users praising the note’s intricate details and highlighting its representation of the Maldives’ natural beauty. Comments like “perfect art” and “never seen such a beautiful note” flooded the platform, showcasing the global appeal of the design.
This international recognition extends beyond social media buzz. The MVR 1,000 note secured the prestigious second place in the “Outstanding New Banknote Design” category by the International Banknote Society (IBNS), competing against currencies from 18 different countries. This accolade further solidifies the note’s unique and captivating design.
The MVR 1,000 note was introduced in 2016-2017 as part of the “gold fifteen” series commemorating the 50th anniversary of Maldivian independence. Each note in the series showcases the country’s rich heritage, culture, and breathtaking natural environment. However, the MVR 1,000 note, with its intricate depiction of marine life and vibrant blue color symbolizing the Maldivian Sea, has particularly resonated with audiences worldwide.
This newfound appreciation for the MVR 1,000 note highlights the power of design in capturing attention and promoting cultural appreciation. It serves as a testament to the Maldives’ commitment to preserving its natural beauty and showcasing it to the world through innovative and artistic means.
Entertainment
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Indulge in Romantic Valentine’s Day Getaway at Seaside Finolhu Maldives
Nicole Scherzinger, the renowned singer, dancer, and former Pussycat Doll, along with her beau Thom Evans, celebrated Valentine’s Day in style with a luxurious retreat to the breathtaking Seaside Finolhu resort in the Maldives. The couple, known for their shared love of travel and adventure, took to Instagram to share glimpses of their romantic escapade in the picturesque Baa Atoll.
In a series of posts on her Instagram account, Nicole Scherzinger offered her followers a glimpse into their idyllic holiday. One photo depicted the couple basking in the Maldivian sunshine, with Scherzinger expressing gratitude for their time together in paradise. Another post showcased Scherzinger’s yoga prowess as she performed a headstand on the resort’s pristine sandbank, accompanied by a reflective caption on the balance of life.
The songstress also treated her followers to snapshots of her soaking up the sun at the private pool of their villa, radiating joy and relaxation. A video clip captured her embracing her inner “water baby,” reveling in the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives. Scherzinger didn’t forget the occasion, sharing a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message dedicated to Evans and their fans worldwide.
Thom Evans, a former rugby player turned model, echoed Scherzinger’s sentiments on his own Instagram account. Sharing moments from their Maldivian getaway, Evans marveled at the beauty of Seaside Finolhu, labeling it as “magic” and hinting at a future return to the tropical haven.
Seaside Finolhu Maldives, nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, is renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons, and luxurious accommodations. The resort offers a range of experiences, from indulgent spa treatments to thrilling water sports, promising an unforgettable retreat for discerning travelers like Scherzinger and Evans.
Nicole Scherzinger’s affinity for the Maldives is well-documented, with the singer having visited the tropical archipelago on multiple occasions. Each trip serves as a testament to her love for the destination’s natural beauty and serene atmosphere.
As the couple bids farewell to their Maldivian paradise, their Instagram posts stand as cherished memories of a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, inspiring wanderlust in their followers and cementing Seaside Finolhu Maldives as a premier destination for luxury travel and romance.
Entertainment
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Hosts Electrifying Valentine’s Event, Paradise Pulse
Featured artists included UK BBC Radio 1 broadcaster and producer DJ Jeremiah, Spanish DJ Toni Mesas, Italian pop artist Matilda-G, Finnish DJ Jetro, and British singer-songwriter Shébani.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives celebrated love and entertainment in style with its inaugural Valentine’s event, Paradise Pulse, on February 14th, 2024. Living up to its commitment to becoming the premier entertainment destination in the South Malé Atoll, the event surpassed expectations, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Festive Atmosphere and Culinary Delights:
The evening kicked off with a lively cocktail party, where guests enjoyed refreshing drinks and mingled against a backdrop of stunning ocean views. Live performances by acclaimed Finnish saxophonist Jetro set the mood, creating an atmosphere buzzing with excitement.
Following the reception, guests indulged in a romantic beachside dinner featuring a delectable menu curated by Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s talented F&B and events team.
Star-Studded Performances:
The highlight of the evening was the world-class entertainment lineup, featuring renowned artists MatildaG, Shébani, DJ Jeremiah, and DJ Toni. Their dynamic performances kept the crowd energized and added to the vibrant atmosphere.
A Diverse and Memorable Celebration:
The event drew a diverse crowd, including locals, special guests from local media, and in-house guests, all united in celebrating love and enjoying the entertainment. Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s seamless service and upbeat atmosphere ensured a flawless execution, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.
Looking Ahead to More Exciting Events:
Paradise Pulse at Sun Siyam Olhuveli was a resounding success, celebrating love, music, and creating unforgettable memories. As the resort continues to elevate its entertainment offerings, guests can look forward to many more exciting events in the future.
Entertainment
CROSSROADS Maldives Opens Doors to a World of Discovery with Free Transfers and Unforgettable Experiences
Exciting news washes ashore as CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned lifestyle and leisure destination, announces a wave of new offerings designed to make exploring its vibrant realm easier and more enticing than ever before.
Seamless Journeys, Boundless Excitement:
Starting February 16th, 2024, complimentary transfers open the door to The Marina, CROSSROADS’ heart of vibrant entertainment and culinary delights. A user-friendly app simplifies the process, ensuring effortless travel from Male, Hulhumale, and even the airport directly. Whether seeking a luxurious end to your trip or a captivating break within your vacation, these convenient transfers break down barriers and unlock a world of possibilities.
Unlocking Discovery with a Simple Spend:
To embark on this journey of exploration, a minimal spend of $20 per person (excluding children under 12) grants access to endless experiences. This simple step becomes your passport to an integrated paradise, where every corner brims with excitement and discovery.
Beyond Expectations:
Say goodbye to the “one-island, one-resort” limitation and step into a world exceeding every expectation. At CROSSROADS Maldives, every moment is an adventure:
- Enchanting Escape: Dive into the captivating atmosphere of SAii Beach Club with Pool, the pulsating rhythms of Hard Rock Cafe, and diverse retail experiences.
- Culinary Delights: Embark on a gastronomic journey with over 14 dining options, including the famed Ministry of Crab, recognized as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.
- Tranquility & Exploration: Find solace at Len Be Well spa, capture stunning memories at the Yacht Marina, and unlock local secrets at the Marine Discovery Centre.
- Underwater Encounters: Dive into the vibrant underwater world with the Maldives Discovery Centre and Best Dives Centre.
- Little Adventurers: Let young explorers create unforgettable memories at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club & Camp.
This is just a glimpse into the extraordinary experiences awaiting at CROSSROADS Maldives. With complimentary transfers and a world of discovery within reach, the time to create your own Maldivian adventure is now.
Book your journey today and unlock a wave of excitement at CROSSROADS Maldives!
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Celebrates Eid with Enchanting Festivities
-
News1 week ago
Jawakara Islands Maldives Accredited for Jawaka Kids Club by Worldwide Kids
-
Awards1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru nominated in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards and Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Indulge in Romantic Valentine’s Day Getaway at Seaside Finolhu Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
Atmosphere Core Redefines Wine Experiences with Global Events and Unique Partnerships
-
Featured1 week ago
Bunny hop to an Easter playground at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
-
Celebration1 week ago
Patina Maldives Announces Unforgettable Easter Celebration
-
Featured1 week ago
Prime Surf Season in Maldives: Niyama Welcomes Back Surf Pro Brad Gerlach and Surf Photographer Junior Gracia