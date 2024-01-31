Places To Go
Eternally ours: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offer luxurious celebrations and enchanting experiences for the year
A romantic escape is the best gift imaginable. Picture the most astounding beach you’ve ever stepped foot on and an impossibly idyllic island that makes for a dream getaway. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are pleased to present specially crafted experiences as part of the Marriott Bonvoy in the Maldives romantic programing, ‘Eternally Ours,’ which guests can take advantage of until the end of the year.
For a limited time only, Marriott Bonvoy in the Maldives invites couples to experience a luxurious getaway to celebrate meaningful occasions, whether it’s birthdays, honeymoons, anniversaries, or babymoons. This package incorporates two carefully curated romantic experiences and culinary indulgence through breakfast and dinner. The booking period starts from February 1 to February 29, 2024, for stays from February 1 to December 21, 2024, ensuring that couples will have the opportunity to celebrate love throughout the year.
These two ultra-luxury resorts present a whimsical scenery for couples seeking a timeless and unforgettable romantic escape. Each resort is located on its’ own private island, creating an exclusive and peaceful environment, almost as though they were designed for couples to spend carefree time together.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, welcomes couples to embrace island life, where the legendary Ritz-Carlton service of the distinguished ladies and gentlemen and refined moments await. Those who book the ‘Eternally Ours’ package will enjoy the B-Together spa experience—a luxurious wellness session comprising an intuitive massage workshop and a Ying & Yang couple massage using hot and cold jade stones. Additionally, they will receive an exclusive gift from Bamford at the award-winning The Ritz-Carlton Spa, nestled in the iconic ring-shaped sanctuary perched over a turquoise lagoon. Couples are also invited to cherish their togetherness with an exclusive romantic dinner at IWAU Sunset Chef’s Table, featuring a Japanese-inspired menu. Bask in the sunset, embraced in the circle of love.
Click here to reserve.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, the finest address in the Maldives situated in Dhaalu Atoll, boasts island-inspired design in each of its 33 on-land and 44 overwater villas, promising picturesque ocean or garden views from private terraces and pools. The signature St. Regis Butlers deliver bespoke service day or night. Couples reveling in their love and booking their stays will enjoy an exceptional sunset cruise aboard Norma, immersing themselves in the classic St. Regis experience, complete with the signature butler service and the enchanting sunset Champagne sabering ritual. For a truly majestic private beach dining, couples will be invited to the ‘Starlight Dinner,’ an Arabian Bedouin-style setting surrounded by the soothing sounds of paradise. They can enjoy Arabic style cuisine with live barbecue featuring hot and cold mezes with meat and/or seafood, and dessert to end the mesmerizing night.
Click here to reserve.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com
Celebration
Embrace Glitz & Glam at SO/ Maldives: The epitome of sophisticated festivities
The holiday season is set to shimmer and shine as SO/ Maldives, the epitome of style and luxury, welcomes guests to an unparalleled celebration of glitz and glamour. Nestled within the captivating Emboodhoo Lagoon, this avant-garde resort invites the style set for an unforgettable festive experience in the Indian Ocean.
Castaway Meets Runway
SO/ Maldives, known for its collaboration with world-renowned artists and fashion designers, is poised to transform into a sartorial wonderland this festive season. A fusion of castaway allure and runway sophistication awaits guests, promising an experience unlike any other in the Maldives.
Countdown to Unrivaled Celebrations
Commencing on the 23rd of December, the festivities kick off with a lineup of family-friendly experiences, including arts and crafts, games, and storytelling at The Nest Kids Club. The resort comes alive with the official Glow & Glamour Festive Lighting at The Citronelle Club Beach, setting the stage for a dazzling holiday season. For a stylish introduction to the party season, guests can enjoy a luminous dining experience at Lazuli Beach Club.
Christmas Extravaganza
Christmas Eve boasts a day filled with festive activities culminating in a beachside gathering with bubbles at sunset. Guests can indulge in a seafood feast at The Citronelle Club or savor a special set dinner at Hadaba for much intimate dinner with panoramic evening island view. On Christmas Day, the celebration begins with a sumptuous breakfast, followed by Santa’s Grand Island Entrance in style at Lazuli Beach Club. The day unfolds with games, sunset cocktails, a lavish buffet dinner, and chilled tunes on the sand.
Glitz & Glam New Year’s Celebrations
Prepare for a night of elegance at SO/ Maldives’ Glitz & Glam New Year’s Eve Party. Dress to impress as the evening starts with bubbly, cocktails, and a gala dinner at Lazuli Beach Club and Hadaba, leading up to a breathtaking countdown filled with entertainment ending up with a blast for a fireworks extravaganza. The glamorous affair continues for an after-party with dancing and delectable nibbles until the early hours. January 1st welcomes 2024 with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch at The Citronelle Club and invites guests to vogue on their finest white island outfit for a New Year’s White Party featuring luxurious sun-kissed food and drinks offerings.
Orthodox Celebrations
SO/ Maldives extends the festivities to Orthodox Christmas with heartfelt celebrations on the 6th and 7th of January. Guests can partake in family arts and crafts, a cocktail reception, and a special Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner. The Orthodox Christmas Day is marked by gourmet seafood towers, bubbles, and chic sundowners by the water’s edge.
Wellness and Adventure
Balancing indulgence with wellness, SO/ Maldives offers a range of watersports and wellbeing activities throughout the season. From sunrise yoga to sound healing sessions and exhilarating watersport adventures, guests can engage in a variety of experiences to rejuvenate their mind and body. Embark on a transformative journey at SO/ Maldives Wellness Camp with Steve Harvey, an esteemed holistic healer, bodyworker, and life coach. From December 4th to January 2nd, his sessions redefine well-being, integrating holistic healing and relationship guidance, offering a unique opportunity for profound personal growth in paradise.
Exclusive Festive Offer
Guests can book a minimum five-night stay during the festive season to enjoy a special rate and complimentary access to the New Year’s Eve Celebrations.
For reservations and more information, please visit so-maldives.com or contact the reservations team via SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Island Goers
Discover top eight reasons to make Angsana Velavaru Maldives your ultimate 2024 getaway
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, emerges as an enchanting destination prepared to capture the hearts of global travellers in 2024. The resort presents a harmonious blend of elements for an unforgettable experience – from magnificent all-natural surroundings and secluded accommodation to tailored experiences, captivating settings, exquisite dining, “101 Things to do” and more.
Here are the top eight reasons why Angsana Velavaru is an ideal addition to travellers’ bucket list.
- All-Natural Island Paradise
Angsana Velavaru boasts an all-natural island setting surrounded by a breathtakingly beautiful lagoon. Travellers are invited to explore the untouched beauty of the island, with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life.
- Comfortable, Spacious, Secluded and Stylish Villas
With 113 villas – 79 units on the main island, and 34 units over the water, the resort offers a well-blended combination of comfort, privacy, space, and style. The Beachfront Family Pool Villa, Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa, Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, and Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa provide direct access to the beach and surrounded by lush vegetation. Adorned with stimulating wall art and vibrant colours, these villas feature high-quality furnishings, as well as generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
Adding to the sense of unparalleled premium experience, Angsana Velavaru boasts of an exclusive collection of independent two-storey water villa cluster, dubbed to be the very first of its kind in the Maldives. Situated over the water with idyllic views, the Deluxe InOcean Pool Villa and the impressively elaborate Deluxe InOcean Two- Bedroom Pool Villa offers a classic Maldivian escape that discerning travellers have always been dreaming of.
- All-Inclusive Stays and Exquisite Dining
The resort’s all-inclusive dining experiences are crafted to satisfy the most discerning palates – from authentic Maldivian flavours to rich Indian, flavourful Asian, and elegant international cuisines.
Guests looking for a casual beachfront dining can visit Kaani Restaurant where they can choose an enticing buffet spread or meticulously crafted à la carte menu options that will surely tantalise their taste buds. At Funa Restaurant, an overwater restaurant, guests can savour the flavours of world-class Pan-Asian cuisine – consisting of classic favourites from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, with a modern twist. Azzurro Restaurant and Bar is another overwater restaurant to visit. Located in the InOcean Villa Cluster, it presents Mediterranean-inspired and vegetarian dishes. For those who wish to bask in the sun, lounge by the pool with awe-inspiring views at Kuredhi Pool Bar.
- “101 Things To Do”
Catering to various guests’ interests and preferences, Angsana Velavaru offers an extensive array of activities beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience. From water sports and wellness retreats to cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a curated list of “101 Things To Do,” ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery.
Begin ticking off that “Maldives adventure bucket list” in style by checking out “101 Things To Do” at Angsana Velavaru.
- Warm Hospitality and Exceptional Service
Angsana Velavaru ensures a stay that goes beyond expectations by seamlessly combining warm Maldivian hospitality with exceptional service from associates of different nationalities, and cater to diverse mix of guests. From the moment guests arrive, dedicated associates create an atmosphere of genuine warmth, ensuring every aspect of their stay is not only comfortable but also personalised to perfection. Whether assisting with special requests or providing insider tips on the best island activities, the team is committed to delivering a hospitality experience that feels like a second home.
- Heartwarming Events and Happenings
Angsana Velavaru offers a unique setting for special events and celebrations. Whether it is a romantic wedding ceremony, a milestone celebration, or a corporate retreat, the resort provides tailor-made experiences against the backdrop of the Maldives’ incomparable beauty. Moreover, the resort actively embraces the local culture and contributes to its preservation for generations, exemplified by events such as the rhythmic Bodu Beru Nights.
- Blissful Relaxation and Rejuvenation
The award-winning Angsana Spa awaits guests with an invitation to elevate their senses. Offering a bespoke world of time-honoured treatments, this haven of tranquility invites visitors to unwind, rediscover well-being, and experience the touch of skilled therapists. The soothing ambience transforms into a realm of unmatched calmness and renewal, ensuring a refreshing and revitalising wellness journey beyond the ordinary.
- Mindful Holiday Rooted in Sustainability
Conscious travellers will appreciate Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to sustainability. The resort employs eco-friendly practices, minimising its environmental footprint while providing an immersive experience that respects and preserves the natural surroundings. With this, the resort is an EarthCheck Gold Certified for eight years now.
Unlock the allure of a must-visit holiday destination in 2024 by exploring https://www.angsana.com/maldives/velavaru/offers.
Celebration
Endless Fun in the Winter Sun at Cora Cora Maldives
Cora Cora Maldives invites you to escape the winter chill and bask in the glory of sun-kissed beaches and crystal-clear waters. This festive season, the island is transforming into a haven of excitement, offering a unique blend of holiday magic and paradise charm.
Santa’s Tropical Arrival
Prepare for a surprise like no other as Santa Claus makes his grand entrance at Cora Cora Maldives. Ditching the traditional chimney descent, Santa is embracing a tropical twist to his arrival, promising a festive spectacle that will captivate visitors of all ages. Stay tuned to witness the magic of the holidays seamlessly merging with the allure of this sunny paradise.
The Rocking Eighties at CoRa kids® Club
Keeping the winter blues at bay, Cora Cora Maldives presents the Festival of Decades at the CoRa kids® Club. Transport your children to a world of endless fun with a range of themed activities, from creative modeling and enchanting storytelling to retro 80s hair and nail art. Families can bond and create lasting memories under the warm winter sun, making this club the perfect playground for young and old alike.
Exclusive Offers for Direct Bookings
For those eager to embrace the warmth, beauty, and luxury of Cora Cora Maldives, the resort offers an unbeatable deal for direct bookings. Save up to 40% off when you book directly through the Cora Cora Maldives website. It’s the perfect excuse to trade grey skies for endless summer sunshine and make the most of this island paradise.
Repeaters Rave 2023 – A Celebration of Familiar Faces
The joy of familiar faces returning to Cora Cora Maldives is unparalleled, and the resort is set to celebrate this reunion in style with the exclusive ‘Repeaters Rave.’ This unique luncheon, set to the rhythm of the Indian Ocean’s best playlist, is dedicated to cherished repeat guests. Attendees are invited to don their favorite 20s or 80s-inspired attire for a dash of retro fun, creating a perfect atmosphere for mingling and creating new memories with fellow repeaters.
As the festive season unfolds at Cora Cora Maldives, guests are promised not just a vacation but a journey into a world where luxury, warmth, and celebration come together to create an unforgettable experience. Book your stay now and be a part of the magic in the winter sun.
