Eternally ours: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offer luxurious celebrations and enchanting experiences for the year

Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, emerges as an enchanting destination prepared to capture the hearts of global travellers in 2024. The resort presents a harmonious blend of elements for an unforgettable experience – from magnificent all-natural surroundings and secluded accommodation to tailored experiences, captivating settings, exquisite dining, “101 Things to do” and more.

Here are the top eight reasons why Angsana Velavaru is an ideal addition to travellers’ bucket list.

All-Natural Island Paradise

Angsana Velavaru boasts an all-natural island setting surrounded by a breathtakingly beautiful lagoon. Travellers are invited to explore the untouched beauty of the island, with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life.

Comfortable, Spacious, Secluded and Stylish Villas

With 113 villas – 79 units on the main island, and 34 units over the water, the resort offers a well-blended combination of comfort, privacy, space, and style. The Beachfront Family Pool Villa, Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa, Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, and Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa provide direct access to the beach and surrounded by lush vegetation. Adorned with stimulating wall art and vibrant colours, these villas feature high-quality furnishings, as well as generous indoor and outdoor spaces.

Adding to the sense of unparalleled premium experience, Angsana Velavaru boasts of an exclusive collection of independent two-storey water villa cluster, dubbed to be the very first of its kind in the Maldives. Situated over the water with idyllic views, the Deluxe InOcean Pool Villa and the impressively elaborate Deluxe InOcean Two- Bedroom Pool Villa offers a classic Maldivian escape that discerning travellers have always been dreaming of.

All-Inclusive Stays and Exquisite Dining

The resort’s all-inclusive dining experiences are crafted to satisfy the most discerning palates – from authentic Maldivian flavours to rich Indian, flavourful Asian, and elegant international cuisines.

Guests looking for a casual beachfront dining can visit Kaani Restaurant where they can choose an enticing buffet spread or meticulously crafted à la carte menu options that will surely tantalise their taste buds. At Funa Restaurant, an overwater restaurant, guests can savour the flavours of world-class Pan-Asian cuisine – consisting of classic favourites from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, with a modern twist. Azzurro Restaurant and Bar is another overwater restaurant to visit. Located in the InOcean Villa Cluster, it presents Mediterranean-inspired and vegetarian dishes. For those who wish to bask in the sun, lounge by the pool with awe-inspiring views at Kuredhi Pool Bar.

“101 Things To Do”

Catering to various guests’ interests and preferences, Angsana Velavaru offers an extensive array of activities beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience. From water sports and wellness retreats to cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a curated list of “101 Things To Do,” ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery.

Begin ticking off that “Maldives adventure bucket list” in style by checking out “101 Things To Do” at Angsana Velavaru.

Warm Hospitality and Exceptional Service

Angsana Velavaru ensures a stay that goes beyond expectations by seamlessly combining warm Maldivian hospitality with exceptional service from associates of different nationalities, and cater to diverse mix of guests. From the moment guests arrive, dedicated associates create an atmosphere of genuine warmth, ensuring every aspect of their stay is not only comfortable but also personalised to perfection. Whether assisting with special requests or providing insider tips on the best island activities, the team is committed to delivering a hospitality experience that feels like a second home.

Heartwarming Events and Happenings

Angsana Velavaru offers a unique setting for special events and celebrations. Whether it is a romantic wedding ceremony, a milestone celebration, or a corporate retreat, the resort provides tailor-made experiences against the backdrop of the Maldives’ incomparable beauty. Moreover, the resort actively embraces the local culture and contributes to its preservation for generations, exemplified by events such as the rhythmic Bodu Beru Nights.

Blissful Relaxation and Rejuvenation

The award-winning Angsana Spa awaits guests with an invitation to elevate their senses. Offering a bespoke world of time-honoured treatments, this haven of tranquility invites visitors to unwind, rediscover well-being, and experience the touch of skilled therapists. The soothing ambience transforms into a realm of unmatched calmness and renewal, ensuring a refreshing and revitalising wellness journey beyond the ordinary.

Mindful Holiday Rooted in Sustainability

Conscious travellers will appreciate Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to sustainability. The resort employs eco-friendly practices, minimising its environmental footprint while providing an immersive experience that respects and preserves the natural surroundings. With this, the resort is an EarthCheck Gold Certified for eight years now.

