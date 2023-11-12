News
Fushifaru celebrates six years of unforgettable experiences with spectacular anniversary events
Fushifaru, a boutique, luxury Resort nestled in the heart of Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives, celebrated its six-year anniversary with a week-long series of extraordinary events, marking a significant milestone in the Resort’s history.
The festivities showcased a vibrant range of activities that epitomised the spirit of Fushifaru. Firstly, Fushifaru’s social media followers were invited to take part in a 6-night Giveaway for a free stay on the island. The celebration began on the island with a sizzling ‘Bodukakka’ Chef Competition featuring four of Fushifaru’s esteemed chefs displaying their culinary prowess in a time-constrained challenge. Adding an adrenaline rush to the festivities, guests and Fushifaru Residents engaged in a spirited DodgeBall Tournament, showcasing team spirit and competitive camaraderie.
The pool area transformed into a festa as DJ Hambe played tunes, creating an infectious energy that had guests dancing and celebrating in the pool, and under the Maldivian sun.
Renowned Chef Chris, popularly known as The Cotswold Guy, shared his culinary expertise in an exclusive masterclass, enlightening attendees on his famous Sausage Roll and signature Scotch Egg, sharing his passion and knowledge in the culinary arts. Chef Chris also hosted a theme night at Raakani where he prepared a delicious five-course dinner with paired wines.
The highlight of the anniversary celebrations was a glamorous Fashion Show, where the esteemed Mr. & Mrs. Fushifaru 2023 were elected amid cheers and applause. The grand finale of the celebrations was a mesmerising Gala Dinner and After-Party on the picturesque beach, where guests savoured delectable cuisines and revelled in the enchanting ambiance, celebrating the journey of Fushifaru over the past six years. The celebration closed with a Special Closing Wine Pairing Dinner at Raakani Restaurant on October 25th, hosted by the renowned winner of the MasterChef series, Chef Dan Lee.
“We are immensely grateful to our guests and the incredible team at Fushifaru for making these six years a fantastic journey,” said Ahmed Siaar, the General Manager. “These celebrations were a testament to the vibrant spirit and unique experiences that Fushifaru continues to offer.”
Fushifaru looks forward to many more years of creating unforgettable memories and delivering exceptional experiences to all its patrons.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru’s 6th anniversary celebration, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com.
News
Iconic moments at Baros Maldives: Experience epitome of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality this festive season
As we bid adieu to 2023, Baros Maldives, synonymous with authentic Maldivian hospitality, extends a heartfelt invitation to guests seeking a truly memorable festive celebration. Nestled in the heart of paradise, Baros proudly commemorates its 50th anniversary this December, inviting guests to revel in the timeless charm of the iconic private island resort.
Baros presents an array of exquisite activities, allowing guests to curate their dream getaway. From captivating dolphin cruises to enchanting sunset sails, culinary indulgences and marine conservation efforts, the choices are as abundant as the crystal-clear waters surrounding the idyllic island.
Set sail on an adventure like no other aboard the traditional Maldivian sailing dhoni, Nooma; welcome tranquil mornings from the high seas or indulge in a day of exploration surrounded by playful dolphins and the gentle caress of champagne-infused sea breezes. Guests can also enjoy exclusive cinematic soirée on the enchanting Piano Deck, under star-studded velvet skies, etching memories to last a lifetime. For the environmentally conscious, dive into the depths of sustainability by sponsoring their own coral cube, and forge an eternal bond with Baros.
Prepare to tantalise your taste buds this festive season with a plethora of delectable dining delights. Dine in white under the sheer elegance of the full moon or come together in true festive spirit to savour curated delights at The Chef’s Table in The Lighthouse Restaurant.
With three gourmet-class restaurants, your culinary journey will traverse international cuisines, culminating in an authentic Maldivian gastronomic experience with a special banquet that showcases the exquisite flavours of local cuisine.
As we bid farewell to the stresses of the year, Baros’s Serenity Spa with its expert therapists stands ready to rejuvenate your body and soul. From aqua yoga to detoxification sessions, the all-natural spa treatments are designed to prepare you for the year ahead.
The zenith of festive celebrations at Baros unfolds with a special Christmas Eve gala and gourmet dinners that set the stage for an opulent New Year’s Eve gala dinner. Revel in a sumptuous spread paired with an abundance of fine wines. Live music and a breathtaking fireworks display will bid adieu to an iconic year, leaving indelible memories as we usher in 2024 with unparalleled style.
The festive jubilations at Baros extend until the 7th of January 2024, ensuring that the spirit of celebration lingers. Join us at Baros Maldives and make this festive season a celebration of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality and cherished memories.
For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at +960 664 26 72 or email to reservations@baros.com.
News
Unveiling Chapters 3 & 4 at Oaga Art Resort with incredible festive celebrations
As the holiday season beckons, Oaga Art Resort invites you to embark on an unforgettable journey to celebrate “A Moment In Time.” The echoes of the past, the joy of the present, and the promise of the future converge in a spectacular showcase of luxury and cultural richness.
Unveiling Chapter 3: Bodu Haruge Beach Villa
Nestled on the pristine shores of the Maldives, the Bodu Haruge Beach Villas offer a romantic escape into the rich island life of the Maldives. These villas draw inspiration from the traditional boatyards of the Maldives, where high ceilings and angled walls create an atmosphere reminiscent of a bygone era when the archipelago was a kingdom in harmony with nature. Immerse yourself in the tales of lore and create your own chapter of a memorable stay. The hand-painted mural pool at the villas are the largest offered in a beach villa at Oaga.
Unveiling Chapter 4: Odi Water Villa
“Sail to serenity where luxury floats on crystalline waters” is the promise of Odi Water Villas. Drawing inspiration from the legends of the first settlers of the Maldives, these villas are a tribute to the Dheyvis and the tale of Koimala, the visionary who sailed to inhabit Male’. The opulence of gold accents and modern amenities merge seamlessly with ancient island royalty. Sunbeds, a hammock area and a standalone tub complete the experience. Plus, the thrill of a huge slide welcomes you into your vacation at Oaga. The resort offers family water villa categories for 2 adults and 2 children, subject to availability.
Festive Celebrations Beyond Imagination
This festive season, Oaga Art Resort is turning into a haven of holiday cheer, offering guests a chance to embrace the magic of Christmas and the excitement of the upcoming New Year.
The festivities kick off with the lighting of the Christmas tree, setting the stage for a gingerbread display and a Christmas market, Maldivian style. Guests can indulge in festive feasts and brunches on Christmas Eve, accompanied by the arrival of Santa himself. The celebration continues with a festive DJ welcoming the arrival of 2024.
But it’s not just for the adults. Oaga Art Resort has planned a variety of activities especially aimed at children. Themed movie nights and workshops will keep the little ones entertained, making it a perfect family getaway.
The resort is also set to host performances by international artists like Dupa Trio, along with local talents such as Affan and the Harubee Boduberu group. It’s a symphony of culture, music, and celebration that promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Book Your “Moment in Time”
This festive season, make your way to Oaga Art Resort for a truly magical celebration. With Christmas vacation deals and New Year’s travel to the Maldives, you can experience luxury stays and beach holidays that will leave you with cherished memories.
Oaga Art Resort is your gateway to a unique and unforgettable festive season in the Maldives. Join us in celebrating “A Moment In Time” and create stories you’ll carry with you into the future.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
News
November just got better with unbeatable last-minute deal by Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Your summer days just got better! What’s really shaking up the end of the summer, is this cozy and iconic barefoot luxury resort “Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives” recently announcing the launch of its last-minute offer, for all discerning travelers to discover love in paradise.
That is right – home to four beautiful beaches, Wai, Veli, Dhigu, and Divehi, all with their unique character – letting you sunbathe, snorkel, windsurf, and cycle overwater around the island to your heart’s content. Touching down at Kodhipparu, adventure seekers can revel in countless opportunities for wild coral reef dives, parasailing up the sky for a bird’s-eye view of the lagoon, or even simply zen out to sunrise and sunset with the resident yogi.
This offer features a host of unmatchable benefits that come with daily breakfast and dine-around dinner, free roundtrip speedboat transfers from the Velana International Airport, and special savings at the luxury overwater spa.
If you are looking for a romantic touch, with an ample amount of floating rose petals in your pool, or a swoon-worthy proposal set up at a secret corner of the island out of bounds to others or even a candle-lit dinner on the secluded beaches with you and your beau, all you have to do is message your lifestyle host to work the magic and make it happen for you. With the Kodhipparu dedicated lifestyle host service, everything is just a message away.
To see more details about the offer: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldivesresortoffer/
What’s more, as the resort continues to redefine luxury and your dream vacation, the resort has announced the extension of its exclusive “Stay, Play & Dine” offer due to popular demand. The offer is extended for all travellers until the 30th of April 2024 so you can plan your vacation well in advance.
This offer featuring the all-inclusive meal plan at the heart of it will transport you to a limitless dining experience and a consequential gourmet coma that is fully worth every penny you’ve spent on this extravagant holiday. In between the Robinson Crusoe expeditions and the unforgettable villa stays, take the time to worry less and indulge more with this offer, which serves up a complete all-cure, food, spa, and water sports plan so that you won’t have to lift a finger or worry about additional payments at check-out.
With the spacious beach and over-water villas and residences that honour together-time and privacy in perfect harmony, there’s no better place to enjoy a family retreat. Grand Park Kodhipparu’s on-resort facilities offer endless fun for young explorers as well as those ‘young at heart.’
Whether it’s getting a taste of freshly grilled island lobster and kicking back with a glass of rum while letting the resident international DJ’s beats float over you or fully immersing in a completely restorative wellbeing journey at the spa or taking your holiday mood for a spin on a state-of-the-art water-bike, you can dream assured that this offer will have you wanting to extend your holiday.
So, book your getaway with the resort’s Stay, Play & Dine offer: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-all-inclusive-offer/
