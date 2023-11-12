Fushifaru celebrates six years of unforgettable experiences with spectacular anniversary events

As the holiday season beckons, Oaga Art Resort invites you to embark on an unforgettable journey to celebrate “A Moment In Time.” The echoes of the past, the joy of the present, and the promise of the future converge in a spectacular showcase of luxury and cultural richness.

Unveiling Chapter 3: Bodu Haruge Beach Villa

Nestled on the pristine shores of the Maldives, the Bodu Haruge Beach Villas offer a romantic escape into the rich island life of the Maldives. These villas draw inspiration from the traditional boatyards of the Maldives, where high ceilings and angled walls create an atmosphere reminiscent of a bygone era when the archipelago was a kingdom in harmony with nature. Immerse yourself in the tales of lore and create your own chapter of a memorable stay. The hand-painted mural pool at the villas are the largest offered in a beach villa at Oaga.

Unveiling Chapter 4: Odi Water Villa

“Sail to serenity where luxury floats on crystalline waters” is the promise of Odi Water Villas. Drawing inspiration from the legends of the first settlers of the Maldives, these villas are a tribute to the Dheyvis and the tale of Koimala, the visionary who sailed to inhabit Male’. The opulence of gold accents and modern amenities merge seamlessly with ancient island royalty. Sunbeds, a hammock area and a standalone tub complete the experience. Plus, the thrill of a huge slide welcomes you into your vacation at Oaga. The resort offers family water villa categories for 2 adults and 2 children, subject to availability.

Festive Celebrations Beyond Imagination

This festive season, Oaga Art Resort is turning into a haven of holiday cheer, offering guests a chance to embrace the magic of Christmas and the excitement of the upcoming New Year.

The festivities kick off with the lighting of the Christmas tree, setting the stage for a gingerbread display and a Christmas market, Maldivian style. Guests can indulge in festive feasts and brunches on Christmas Eve, accompanied by the arrival of Santa himself. The celebration continues with a festive DJ welcoming the arrival of 2024.

But it’s not just for the adults. Oaga Art Resort has planned a variety of activities especially aimed at children. Themed movie nights and workshops will keep the little ones entertained, making it a perfect family getaway.

The resort is also set to host performances by international artists like Dupa Trio, along with local talents such as Affan and the Harubee Boduberu group. It’s a symphony of culture, music, and celebration that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Book Your “Moment in Time”

This festive season, make your way to Oaga Art Resort for a truly magical celebration. With Christmas vacation deals and New Year’s travel to the Maldives, you can experience luxury stays and beach holidays that will leave you with cherished memories.

Oaga Art Resort is your gateway to a unique and unforgettable festive season in the Maldives. Join us in celebrating “A Moment In Time” and create stories you’ll carry with you into the future.

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.

Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!