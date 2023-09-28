Canareef Resort Maldives: Paving the way for sustainable tourism

On the annual occasion of World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27th, Canareef Resort Maldives proudly reaffirmed its dedication to sustainability. This aligns seamlessly with this year’s theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth,” echoing Canareef’s unwavering commitment to preserving the pristine beauty of the Maldives while providing an unforgettable guest experience.

Sustainability Initiatives:

Energy Saving Notices in Villas: Canareef Resort Maldives is taking significant steps to conserve energy. In every villa, guests will find energy-saving notices, urging them to be mindful of their energy consumption. This small effort has a substantial impact, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint while maintaining guest comfort.

Homegrown Produce: The resort embraces sustainable agriculture by cultivating a variety of crops on-site, including lettuce, kankun, spinach, cucumber, chili, watermelon, tomato, eggplant, and banana, through an efficient hydroponic system. This practice ensures high-quality produce while conserving water, making it an environmentally responsible choice.

The Chef’s Garden: Canareef has recently established a herb garden, diligently cared for by its talented chefs. This garden enhances the flavor of the resort’s dishes and underscores its commitment to locally sourced, organic ingredients.

Eco-Friendly Straws: Plastic straws have been replaced with eco-friendly paper straws, reducing plastic waste and contributing to marine life preservation.

Reusable Glass Bottles: Canareef encourages sustainability by providing guests with reusable glass bottles as an alternative to disposable plastic water bottles.

Sustainable Lighting: Timer-controlled street lights reduce energy consumption without compromising safety, demonstrating the resort’s dedication to energy conservation.

Supporting Local Farmers: Canareef actively engages with local farmers, sourcing fresh produce to support the community and promote sustainable agriculture, enhancing the quality of dining and contributing to the welfare of neighboring communities.

Coral Conservation: The resort has initiated coral planting projects to protect and sustain the Maldives’ renowned coral reefs, ensuring their longevity and health for future generations.

Green Mobility: To reduce its carbon footprint, Canareef employs eco-friendly transportation options such as push bicycles, electric buggies, and electric motorcycles for guests and staff, enhancing the eco-friendliness of the guest experience.

Harnessing the Power of the Sun: The resort is pursuing a green energy future with plans to install solar panels, a clean and renewable energy source, to power its operations, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

Educating the Future Generation: In celebration of World Tourism Day, Canareef hosted students from Seenu Atoll school to introduce them to the world of tourism and showcase its sustainability initiatives, inspiring future leaders in the tourism industry to value and protect the environment.

Canareef Resort Maldives stands proudly at the forefront of sustainable tourism. Their eco-friendly initiatives are not just words but a way of life, inviting guests to experience the Maldives’ beauty while knowing their stay contributes to the preservation of this paradise. As the world celebrates World Tourism Day, Canareef Maldives invites all to join in their commitment to sustainable tourism, where every day is World Tourism Day.