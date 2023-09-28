News
Canareef Resort Maldives: Paving the way for sustainable tourism
On the annual occasion of World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27th, Canareef Resort Maldives proudly reaffirmed its dedication to sustainability. This aligns seamlessly with this year’s theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth,” echoing Canareef’s unwavering commitment to preserving the pristine beauty of the Maldives while providing an unforgettable guest experience.
Sustainability Initiatives:
Energy Saving Notices in Villas: Canareef Resort Maldives is taking significant steps to conserve energy. In every villa, guests will find energy-saving notices, urging them to be mindful of their energy consumption. This small effort has a substantial impact, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint while maintaining guest comfort.
Homegrown Produce: The resort embraces sustainable agriculture by cultivating a variety of crops on-site, including lettuce, kankun, spinach, cucumber, chili, watermelon, tomato, eggplant, and banana, through an efficient hydroponic system. This practice ensures high-quality produce while conserving water, making it an environmentally responsible choice.
The Chef’s Garden: Canareef has recently established a herb garden, diligently cared for by its talented chefs. This garden enhances the flavor of the resort’s dishes and underscores its commitment to locally sourced, organic ingredients.
Eco-Friendly Straws: Plastic straws have been replaced with eco-friendly paper straws, reducing plastic waste and contributing to marine life preservation.
Reusable Glass Bottles: Canareef encourages sustainability by providing guests with reusable glass bottles as an alternative to disposable plastic water bottles.
Sustainable Lighting: Timer-controlled street lights reduce energy consumption without compromising safety, demonstrating the resort’s dedication to energy conservation.
Supporting Local Farmers: Canareef actively engages with local farmers, sourcing fresh produce to support the community and promote sustainable agriculture, enhancing the quality of dining and contributing to the welfare of neighboring communities.
Coral Conservation: The resort has initiated coral planting projects to protect and sustain the Maldives’ renowned coral reefs, ensuring their longevity and health for future generations.
Green Mobility: To reduce its carbon footprint, Canareef employs eco-friendly transportation options such as push bicycles, electric buggies, and electric motorcycles for guests and staff, enhancing the eco-friendliness of the guest experience.
Harnessing the Power of the Sun: The resort is pursuing a green energy future with plans to install solar panels, a clean and renewable energy source, to power its operations, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources.
Educating the Future Generation: In celebration of World Tourism Day, Canareef hosted students from Seenu Atoll school to introduce them to the world of tourism and showcase its sustainability initiatives, inspiring future leaders in the tourism industry to value and protect the environment.
Canareef Resort Maldives stands proudly at the forefront of sustainable tourism. Their eco-friendly initiatives are not just words but a way of life, inviting guests to experience the Maldives’ beauty while knowing their stay contributes to the preservation of this paradise. As the world celebrates World Tourism Day, Canareef Maldives invites all to join in their commitment to sustainable tourism, where every day is World Tourism Day.
News
Renowned shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives for groundbreaking research, educational residency
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced the return of National Geographic Explorer and acclaimed Kenyan shark scientist, Gibbs Kuguru.
His upcoming residency, scheduled from October 1 -5, 2023, promises an engaging blend of shark conservation research, educational programs, and unforgettable guest experiences.
Kuguru’s residency is part of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ ‘Visiting Heroes’ program, which emphasizes environmental education and sustainability.
During his stay, guests will have the unique opportunity to participate in a range of activities, from thrilling shark snorkelling expeditions to interactive Q&A sessions with Kuguru himself.
His residency will kick off on Monday, October 2, with a Shark Presentation over afternoon tea at La Locanda, where he will share insights on his research, offering guests a glimpse into the fascinating world of these remarkable creatures.
The exciting activities will continue on October 3rd, when guests can enjoy a shark snorkelling excursion followed by a laid-back cocktail hour at Beach Shack.
The following day, Kuguru will venture to the local island Gaafaru to visit and educate young students about marine life, sharks, and wildlife conservation.
The residency concludes with one last snorkelling session just before Kuguru’s departure.
Kuguru is renowned for his expertise in studying various shark species, including Great White Sharks, Hammerheads, and Sand Tigers. His work aims to shed light on how these creatures adapt and survive in the face of challenges such as overfishing and climate change.
Kuguru’s work aligns with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ commitment to environmental conservation through its Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment Programme. This exclusive programme, suitable for both adults and children, offers a range of activities aimed at preserving the planet. Guests can explore the depths of the ocean and engage in groundbreaking work.
For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
News
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort unveils exclusive Christmas, New Year extravaganza
Prepare to indulge in a blissful escape as OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has announced its extraordinary Christmas and New Year programme, elegantly curated for discerning travellers seeking the epitome of barefoot luxury. From 19 December 2023 through 1 January 2024, this island paradise in the South Ari Atoll beckons guests to partake in a festive celebration like no other.
Elevating the art of culinary mastery, the resort’s renowned Chef Christopher Long presents an opulent Christmas Eve buffet market, a symphony of flavours and global culinary delights to tantalise guest’s taste buds. Dive deeper into the culinary world with immersive masterclasses, where guests can learn the secrets of crafting sushi, Vietnamese hand rolls and indulge in the perfect mojito. Experience the art of pairing chocolate and wine, create wellness-boosting smoothies and master the craft of artisanal coffee making.
For those enchanted by the turquoise waters that envelop this tropical destination, an array of aquatic adventures awaits. Immerse in the sunset cruise of a lifetime or partake in thrilling big game fishing (catch and release). Glide atop the pristine waters on paddleboards, embark on guided kayaking expeditions around the island, join snorkel excursions to discover vibrant marine life, or venture on guided trips to encounter graceful manta rays.
Dive into the enchanting world beneath the waves with Danielle Stanley, the resort’s resident marine biologist, as she presents OUTRIGGER Zone — a global conservation initiative that redefines the way we connect with and protect our planet’s precious marine ecosystems.
Nurture your physical and spiritual well-being as you engage in revitalising yoga and well-being sessions curated by OUTRIGGER’s resident instructor, Ajay Sharma. The sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, balance and strength workouts, flow yoga and cross-fit are created to rejuvenate body, mind, and soul.
As Christmas morning dawns, Santa Claus himself will grace guests with his presence, joining then for a sumptuous breakfast celebration.
Bid adieu to the waning year in style on New Year’s Eve, where guests can join OUTRIGGER’s management team for an exquisite cocktail gathering, bidding farewell to the last sunset of the year. As twilight turns to night, delight in an around-the-globe gourmet dinner that will be followed by electrifying dance music spun by the renowned DJ Matty from 10:30 p.m., ushering in the new year with unparalleled glamour and revelry.
Captivate fellow travellers and share the magic of the stay by participating in OUTRIGGER’s festive Instagram contest. Post cherished moments with key hashtags for a chance to win a romantic traditional “dhoni” sailing boat sunset cocktail experience for two, a blissful 60-minute couples’ massage, or an enchanting beachfront dinner for two under the starlit Maldivian sky.
A mere 25-minute seaplane flight away from the modern and efficient seaplane terminal at Malé International Airport, the newly refurbished OUTRIGGER Maldives boasts 81 luxuriously appointed opulent villas and five captivating dining establishments. It stands as the embodiment of a lavish lifestyle holiday, infused with the signature warmth and hospitality that OUTRIGGER is renowned for.
For the full list of optional Christmas and New Year guest activities, click HERE. For further information or to reserve your exquisite holiday at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, please visit OUTRIGGER.com or contact your preferred travel agent.
News
Emerald Faarufushi Resort celebrates one-year anniversary
The world-renowned 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, affiliated with The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced its one-year anniversary since its re-opening and celebrate the resort’s incredible success.
Over the past 12 months, the Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has soared to new heights, boasting an astonishing average occupancy rate of 85%. Italy, the UK and Germany account for 45% of total bookings (with 15% each), while the remaining 55% of guests come from the rest of the world. This remarkable achievement in international markets has solidified its status as a true gem in the world of luxury travel. The resort already ranked on the top 10 resorts for guests’ satisfaction on TripAdvisor and a score of 9.8 on Booking.com.
To commemorate this momentous occasion and usher in another year of success, the resort is throwing a dazzling celebration open to all its guests on Sunday, October 1.
The festivities will kick off with a splash in the morning, featuring an exhilarating Water Sports Show and Free Trial Diving session. Guests can dive into the world of aquatic adventure, paddling on a Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) or explore the vibrant coral reefs beneath the crystal-clear waters.
In the early afternoon, the celebrations will continue with a delightful Choco Swiss Roll Class at the Aqua Restaurant, where culinary creativity will go beyond bounds. Later, guests can test their mixology skills during an enchanting Cocktail Masterclass at the Eclipse Bar, offering mesmerising ocean views.
For those with a competitive spirit, a thrilling rendezvous awaits at 5 pm on the padel court, where guests can challenge the resort’s General Manager, Patrick De Staercke, to an epic showdown. As twilight descends upon the island, the true revelry begins at 7 pm with a lively Cocktail Party at the Sunset Pool Bar. Everyone will be invited to raise a glass and toast to the resort’s incredible journey over the past year! The celebration will then transition into a sumptuous Gala Dinner, followed by a vibrant Pink DJ Party that will keep guests dancing under the stars until the early hours.
“We are delighted with the results achieved in these first 12 months of operation,” says Simone Scarapicchia, Chief Commercial Officer of The Emerald Collection.
“Since our opening on 1 October 2022 and up to April, we have recorded a constant occupancy of around 85% and the forecast for Q4 2023 consolidates on this average. Our Deluxe All-Inclusive formula, in addition to attentive but non-invasive refined service and the sophistication of the villas and common areas, have immediately won over the relevant European markets. Among the new additions coming in 2024, we have made improvements to make the beach surrounding the island even wider and created a new category of over-the-water villas: the Sunset Water Villa with pool, which provides priceless views of the sunsets that each day lights up the waters surrounding Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa in pink and orange.”
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives opens on Sept 23
-
Drink1 week ago
Nova Maldives to hold three-day event with visit of highly acclaimed Champagne house Nicolas Maillart
-
News1 week ago
Lily Hotels elevates guest experience with airport lounge, luxury vehicle at Noovilu Seaplane Terminal
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Aussie music sensation Delta Goodrem confirms 2024 performances at Kandooma Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate festive ‘Moments in our Hearts’ at Angsana Velavaru Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Elevating wellness with elegance of Thai silk at Amari Raaya Maldives
-
Action5 days ago
Experience tennis excellence amid tropical luxury: Hideaway Beach Resort’s exclusive tennis camp with WTA Coach Carlos Martinez Comet
-
News1 week ago
Vakkaru Maldives celebrates World Wellness Weekend with fun, engaging wellness programme