Wellness
Release and realign with visiting practitioner Julian Eymann on a COMO Journey at COMO Cocoa Island
Embark on a COMO Journey at luxury lifestyle resort COMO Cocoa Island from October 1st to November 30th 2023 with visiting practitioner, Julian Eymann as he guides guests through a series of wellness experiences.
Consisting of various therapies and a conversation in which you can learn more about trigger-point therapy, this journey will transform your approach to wellness. Eymann’s methods will help you to free yourself from deep muscle pain, in order to achieve a sense of physical and emotional wellbeing.
Eymaan will be offering these treatments during his residency:-
- Trigger-point Therapy: The fastest and most direct way of identifying and working on very specific points on the body, trigger-point therapy targets areas which were affected by inflammation and helps to uncover areas where tight muscles restrict movement. As part of the therapy, Eymann works through your entire body with rocking motions, moving all major joints, ligaments and tendons.
- Structural Realignment: This treatment targets every major joint in your body, and aims to help move energy through your body by applying sufficient pressure where it is needed. This will help to realign your joints, and loosen stiff ligaments, helping you to emerge feeling younger, lighter and with better posture than before.
- Deep-tissue and Sports Massage: This massage uses a combination of treatments that create a unique effect that is both anti-ageing and helps you feel lighter. With firm strokes, tightness around old injuries and in your muscles; as well as stiffness in your joints, are all relieved. This massage also aims to help realign your muscles and connective tissue, helping to reduce risk of future injury.
Treatments are of 60-minute or 90-minute durations priced US$180 and US$280 respectively. Prices are subject to prevailing government tax and service charge.
Guests can also engage in a COMO Conversation where Eymann will share more of his background and experience, followed by a Q&A session. He will offer complimentary trigger-point yoga session every Friday at 8:00 am, combining movement and mindfulness to enhance their wellness journey.
Tucked away in South Male Atoll and reached by a 40-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate retreat with 33 overwater villas, most recognisable for its signature Dhoni Water Villas with the villa exterior capturing the essence of a traditional Maldivian boat. The COMO Shambhala Retreat, located at the heart of the island, covers one-third of the entire island. A variety of holistic wellness services are available, including yoga,
Pilates, meditation, and spa treatments that help guests rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul. The resort also offers a range of activities such as diving and snorkelling, sunset fishing, and night fishing, among others.
An idyllic holiday for the family and book now to receive daily half board for two adults and US$150 resort credit with a minimum stay of three nights. Terms & Conditions apply.
Fitness
Get fit in paradise with celebrity trainer Shaun Staffordat Niyama Private Islands Maldives’ Fitness x Wellness Week
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is introducing its first-ever Fitness x Wellness Week from the 11th-18th November 2023. The retreat will be hosted by resident Ayurvedic doctor Kannan Nettath and two-time World Fitness Champion and celebrity trainer Shaun Stafford.
Niyama’s inaugural Fitness x Wellness Week offers the perfect balance of working hard and playing harder, along with training and recovery. Whether guests are a fitness fanatic or a first timer, the programme promises to push everyone to attain their personal best with confidence. all while having fun.
Niyama’s twin islands, Play and Chill are the ideal setting for such a retreat with its long stretches of beach to jog; perfect waters to swim, ski board, surf or sail; a flood-lit tennis court and PUMP, the gym with a view to inspire and all the equipment needed for a next-level workout.
Each day of the retreat begins with a group workout led by Shaun Stafford. Shaun is a two time World Fitness Champion, celebrity trainer, social media influencer and a pro fitness model. He founded City Athletic in London and regularly tours the world hosting exclusive fitness retreats.
During the retreat, guests will benefit from one-on-one consulting and one-on-one coaching with Shaun, who will draw up a personalised six-week training programme which incorporates weight, strength and circuit training based on one’s goals for them to continue with back at home. They will also consult with Ayurvedic doctor Kannan Nettath, who, based on the results of their epigenetic test, as well as their doshas, will advise simple lifestyle changes to adopt for optimal health and wellness.
Downtime includes a whole day of recovery with snorkelling, spa treatments and a movie under the stars. Throughout the retreat, guests can also enjoy unlimited use of the spa’s hydrotherapy circuits or a Vitamin Therapy with Beverly Hills Vitamin Therapy, mingling over cocktails on the beach, and 3 course menu dinner in a modern fine dining located half a kilometre from shore at Edge or deep in the jungle by firelight at Tribal.
The Fitness x Wellness Week health package excluding room is priced at USD $2,711net per person and is open to a maximum of 10 participants, with bookings required by 4 November 2023. There is also a programme for accompanying partners who wish to relax only priced at USD $483net per person.
For more information or reservations, visit www.niyama.com/en/offers/fitness-and-wellness-week-with-shaun-stafford or email reservations@niyama.com
News
Discover multi-dimensional wellness in Maldives with LUX* South Ari Atoll’s invited experts
The well-loved resort of The Lux Collective, LUX* South Ari Atoll – known for its holistic wellness approach extending to lifestyle practices and beyond, is set to welcome global fitness and wellbeing experts from September to November 2023.
A Wellness Weekend with Yoko Kawaguchi
Bringing over a decade of experience in holistic therapies, Yoko will invite resort guests to release stress and tap into energy healing practices from September 4 to October 14. Her Auriculotherapy, Traditional Japanese Usui Reiki and Aromatherapy treatments are proven beneficial for physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Exclusively during the World Wellness Weekend on September 15 to 17, purifying Reiki sessions by Yoko will be available complimentary for all guests.
Beach Volley Camp with Jochen Shöps
A German professional volleyball player, Jochen will share his expertise with everyone who would like to sharpen their volley skills from October 21 to 28. With the track-record of supporting his national team in many wins, including the Olympic Games and World Championship, Jochen will host daily workshops and be the judge of the island’s Beach Volley Tournament in the tropical island setting of LUX* South Ari Atoll.
Farm-to-Table with Avinash Martins
Coming from India, Chef Avinash brings years of culinary experience to food enthusiasts during exclusive cooking classes and curated dinners hosted at the resort between November 13 to 21. Voted as one of the Top 30 Chefs by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of the Year’ by Travel + Leisure India, Avinash’s food philosophy embodies his passions: slow food, sustainability, vocal-for-local and farm-to-table.
With LUX* ME Wellness concept at its core, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a wholesome view on wellbeing. In addition to therapeutic spa treatments, the resort’s approach to self-care includes mindful practices, fitness for all levels, and conscious eating. Famous for its healthy and plant-based Keen On Green concept, which comprises a third of all restaurant menus, LUX* South Ari Atoll has been recognised for its sustainability and wellness practices with numerous awards, including “Best Vegan-Friendly Resort in the Indian Ocean” by LUXlife Global Wedding Awards and “Indian Ocean’s Best Wellness Retreat” by World Spa Awards.
To learn more about unique Extraordinary Experiences and self-care practices at LUX* South Ari Atoll and to book a stay, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
News
Wellness reimagined at Hilton Maldives Amingiri
Monsoons are a great time to go for a spa retreat, to rejuvenate and relax your mind and body. Offering reimagined wellness experiences set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Hilton Maldives Amangiri brings to you its new after-hours spa treatments called ‘Under the Sky’. These spa treatments aim to improve your mental well-being, leaving you positively recharged. These spa treatments are available at the Skye Deck from 8-10pm. Here’s everything you need to know:
Enchanted Night
A three-step treatment that uses distinctive mindful aromas with a healing imprint, to start a guided aroma journey. This creates an environment that is conducive to restful sleep, focusing on the three pillars of wellness: mind, body, and spirit. The treatment starts with a warm foot soak for 15 minutes, followed with a balancing massage for 60 minutes and ending with a facial cleansing with mask for 15 Minutes.
Moonlight Relief
This two-step treatment, creates a firm pressure and cross-fibre strokes combined with a combination of your preferred aromatherapy blend, that help in enhancing the blood circulation and loosen tight muscles, especially those in the shoulders and lower back. The first step includes a warm foot soak for 15 minutes, followed with the Deep Tissue Massage with Muscle Balm for 60 minutes. A cup of a tailored Cleanse Tea blend with berries, citrus, and spice wraps up the wellness session.
Warm Evenings
Ignite the evening with a warm foot soak for 15 minutes that includes orange blossom water to detoxify, cleanse, and revive your senses. Followed by a 60 minutes full-body massage session using hot stones which helps to ease the tension, initiate immune recovery, and naturally increase the body’s resilience to diseases. This revitalising therapy is completed with a cup of a tailored Cleanse Tea blend with berries, citrus, and spice.
World famous for its captivating beauty, Maldives is an escape to paradise, with its crystal-clear aquamarine ocean and marvellous underwater wildlife. Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa provides the perfect Maldives experience, being situated 20 minutes from the Male international airport, with its luxury villas, thoughtful attention to detail, personalised guest experience managers and endless holiday activities. Whether you want the best of dining options, diving in a private lagoon, a romantic private dinner on the beach or a fun cocktail session with the in-house mixologist- the sky’s the limit here!
