Love
Tides of Love with Sheraton Maldives’ Sandbank Wedding Package
Amidst the serene turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, a hidden gem awaits at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Offering an exquisite tropical escape, this idyllic retreat presents the “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package, a distinctive opportunity for couples seeking an intimate and exclusive wedding celebration. This unique experience artfully captures the essence of love against the backdrop of the Maldivian sea, redefining the concept of romantic destination weddings.
The “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package extends an invitation to couples to partake in a singular celebration amidst the gentle rhythms of the ocean breeze. Set against the backdrop of the sandbank, only revealed during low tides, this offering provides an enchanting stage for wedding ceremonies and delightful lunch receptions.
Upon setting foot ashore, guests are greeted with effervescent bubbles, the melodious beats of boduberu music, and an elegant dance, setting the tone for a memorable event. The ceremony commences with a heartfelt wedding blessing, followed by a sumptuous lunch or early dinner featuring a splendid seafood barbecue, showcasing the freshest ocean catches.
Starting from USD 4,400, the Sandbank package curates an experience that encompasses a meticulously designed floral arrangement accompanied by a stunning floral arch. The gentle melodies of boduberu music infuse the ambiance with cultural richness. To enhance relaxation, the package offers a spa treatment to pamper the couple prior to their special moment. The experience culminates with a delectable wedding cake and a carefully curated four-course wedding dinner, weaving together flavors to perfection.
For those seeking added enchantment, an intimate beach dinner beneath the Maldivian night sky is available for an additional fee. Every aspect is thoughtfully curated, ensuring that cherished memories are woven into the fabric of the day.
As the sun sets over the tranquil Maldivian waters, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa stands poised to transcend the conventional, presenting an unforgettable experience that celebrates love, elegance, and nature’s beauty. The “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package promises to create an enduring memory, celebrating the most precious union of all.
Additionally, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers an “Island Buy-Out” option, allowing couples to reserve the entire island for their dream wedding. This exceptional offering grants access to an expansive 850 x 300-meter retreat, inclusive of sandy beaches, water sports amenities, and luxurious accommodations.
For inquiries, bookings, and further details about the “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package, guests can contact the resort via email at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com
Love
Ignite romance with a luxurious couple’s escape at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
It’s hard to imagine a destination that’s more primed for romance than the Maldives. With its postcard-perfect scenes of turquoise waters, talc-soft sands, pristine beaches and hidden coves, this idyllic Indian Ocean nation has long been a haven for honeymooners and couples looking to create memorable moments. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the romance begins from the moment you board the seaplane from Velana International Airport, treating you to a scenic journey and mesmerising aerial views of the island.
Guests are welcomed to this island paradise by their Thakuru (private butler), who escorts them to their villa. Inspired by the lush tropical landscape of the island, the resort’s 60 Overwater and Beach Pool Villas incorporate a coastal-chic colour palette and natural textures, creating a welcoming sanctuary that is in harmony with its surroundings.
Guests are made to feel at home in the comfort of their villas, promising privacy and tranquillity, while soaking in the stunning views of the Maldives. Featuring a king-sized bed with uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, a sea-facing soaking tub, separate living area on the top floor, private swimming pool, and sun-drenched deck with stairs leading into the sea, the Duplex Overwater Pool Villas are the ideal escape for two.
Crafted for couples, the resort’s new Romantic Retreat package is designed to ignite romance, offering an array of unforgettable experiences in the comfort of their villa and across the island.
Throughout their stay, couples can indulge in an array of curated dining experiences, including a floating breakfast in the privacy of their villa’s pool, and a Destination Dining Malafai Dinner for two by the beach, which is a traditional feast deeply rooted within Maldivian history. Also included in the package is daily breakfasts at Aailaa and daily dinners at selected restaurants, and 60% off the food bill when dining at signature overwater restaurants Hashi and Shio. Choose from a range of cuisines, from flavour-packed Thai dishes in a treetop house at Kaashi and traditional Italian at al fresco Fiamma, to authentic Japanese teppanyaki demonstrations at Hashi.
The package also includes an Ultimate Aromatherapy Treatment massage for two at Spa by JW; one romantic turndown service in their villa; a private sunset yoga session in the overwater Yoga Pavilion; complimentary use of non-motorised watersports, and a 30-minute photography session including one printed photograph, perfect for capturing this magical moment in paradise.
The Romantic Retreat package is available for stays until 26 December 2023. For further information and reservations, please visit: www.jwmarriottmaldives.com.
Featured
Jamie Oliver, wife Jools renew wedding vows in ‘special, funny, romantic’ Maldives ceremony
Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have renewed their vows in a “special” ceremony in the Maldives.
The TV chef and the former model have been married for nearly 23 years. They wed in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and have five children together.
On Sunday (9 April), Oliver, 47, posted photographs from the beach ceremony on his Instagram and wrote: “Morning all, me and @joolsoliver got married again!
“Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.
“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.”
He continued: “It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church, we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.
“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!”
The chef, who rose to fame as The Naked Chef, thanked luxury resort company Soneva for “blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable”.
The first photograph in the series showed Oliver and Jools, 48, holding hands and dancing on the beach while barefoot.
Oliver wore a pastel blue suit with a white shirt while Jools wore an off-the-shoulder wedding dress.
The other images show the couple and their five children, Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, nine, and River, three, dressed in white and pastel blue outfits as they celebrated the occasion.
Jools also shared the same images, writing: “So wonderful the first time we did it again. What an incredible memory to treasure, so happy, emotional, romantic and beautiful. Seeing the children’s little faces made the whole experience so special.”
The couple’s famous friends and fans congratulated them in the comments, including Gary Barlow, Dermot O’Leary, and Daisy Lowe.
Oliver and Jools met when he was 17 and she was 18, and married nearly 10 years later.
In 2020, Jools opened up about suffering several miscarriages, including one during the Covid lockdown. She spoke about wanting to have a sixth child but said she had to “mentally check that it’s a good idea” as she was nearly 46 at the time.
“I’m really good at going, ‘Right, I’m pregnant but it won’t work. So I’m just going to carry on’,” she told the Made by Mammas podcast. “Whereas everyone gets really into it, I really have learnt to not, because I’m kind of not very positive about it. So I feel OK.”
She added: “If I was trying for number one, I don’t know how women do it and keep doing it. I think they’re so incredible, and I think I would keep doing it… but I just feel actually, I have got five, so shut up and you know, onto the school run.”
Reporting by The Independent, UK.
Featured
Love and do good: Nova Maldives unveils sustainable activities for couples
Sustainability is at the heart of the bright new star resort in the Maldives, Nova. Carefully crafted Love and Do Good activities for couples, the soulful island demonstrates its strong commitment to responsible travel, environment protection and sustainable future.
While enjoying Nova’s breathtaking natural beauty, couples will be immersed in an unforgettable journey through unique experiences, with curated activities to promote the preservation of the local environment, from empowering the local community to conserving the ecosystem.
Located in the heart of South Ari Atoll, Nova is home to an incredible abundant marine life, one of the top locations to dive and snorkel with whale sharks and manta rays all year-round. The paradisiac island conducts flora and fauna workshops and Q&A sessions with the resident marine biologist where couples can discover more about the underwater world. As responsible Manta excursion operator and with its collaboration with Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme, guests at Nova can learn more about the conservation efforts to preserve these gentle giants, the treats they are facing and the best practices when encountering them.
Couples can also be taken to an environmental journey through the Flora & Fauna workshops as they will learn more about the terrestrial splendours and the lush greenery around the natural island. Moreover, guests will be invited to contribute to the conservation of marine wonderland with Nova’s Coral Frame Programme. Couples will have the opportunity to mark their love by planting and adopting their own coral and they will also follow its growth in real-time with monthly online updates.
As Nova’s brand stands for being rooted, guests will also be immersed in the Maldivian culture and heritage through the weekly event Holhuashi, where they will discover the authentic local flavoured cuisine, the magical rhythms of Maldivian music and learn about the traditional lifestyle. Moreover, they will have the opportunity to visit a local island to meet and interact with locals and feel the cultural connection.
Art lovers will be pleased by the art classes conducted by Maldivian artists where couples can unleash their creativity and enjoy the artist talks as they learn more about the traditional art crafts. Through the artworks, couples will have the chance to purchase art pieces and take a token of Maldivian culture home.
The island’s postcard-worthy beauty is dedicated to ensuring that all couples will have an unforgettable retreat. With nature positives initiatives and eco-conscious thinking, the future generations can enjoy the piece of paradise Maldives for years to come.
Be part of Nova’s sustainable initiatives and book your good soul days. For more information, please visit www.nova-maldives.com
Trending
