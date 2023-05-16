7 partners for Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) on Tuesday signed with seven supporting companies as the partners of the Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023, its biggest event in the Maldives.

The partners announced at a ceremony held at MMPRC office include:

Crossroads Maldives as host property

Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) as seaplane partner

Maldivian as domestic airline partner

Jalboot Maldives as sea transport travel partner

Dhiraagu as technology and communication partner

Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company Limited (MIFCO) as sustainable fisheries partner

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) as supporting partner

“We are deeply grateful to the support and contribution provided by the partners of STC 2023 in their assistance with an event of this scope. The tourism industry in the Maldives is not one that works alone, we work together in partnership with each other. This is a representation of the strength of our tourism industry and our determination to reach greater heights,” the CEO and Managing Director of MMPRC Thoyyib Mohamed said at the signing ceremony.

Visit Maldives Storytellers Conference:

The event will stretch from May 30 to June 2

The conference itself will be held on May 30 at Crossroads Maldives

65 content creators from 10 countries will participate, including three Maldivians

They were selected by a judging panel set up by tourism industry experts and MMPRC after a social media competition held from February 27 to March 25

After the conference, content creators will visit eight regions of the Maldives and experience various issues: R. Atoll, K. Atoll, Ari Atoll, V. Atoll, Dh. Atoll, L. Atoll, Fuvahmulah and Addu

They will stay in resorts, guesthouses, residential islands, and visit some of the country’s historic places

Content creators will be active across the country for the following three days after the conference. The content creators who will be brought to the country for the event include: