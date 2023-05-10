The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presents exclusive wine dinner featuring Vollereaux Winery

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience an exceptional dining event on May 28, 2023. This exclusive dinner will showcase a six-course menu thoughtfully paired with an exceptional selection of wines from the renowned Vollereaux winery, recognized for over 200 years of winemaking heritage among six generations. The event will be held at the resort’s picturesque beach, providing a stunning backdrop for an unforgettable evening.

Julien Breuzon, the Export Director of Vollereaux, will host the evening for guests at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Breuzon will expertly guide guests through each wine selection, providing insights into the vineyard’s history, production methods, and unique flavor profiles. To mark the beginning of this exciting partnership, the resort will showcase a personalized Vollereaux Champagne bottle at Sunset Bar, followed by a tasting, open to all guests, to celebrate the resort’s commitment to providing the ultimate indulgent experience.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Jorge Colazo, the menu will offer six courses that blend local flavors with a fine dining twist, expertly paired with a variety of Vollereaux wines. From Fines de Claires oyster with Vollereaux Champagne, Maldivian tuna tartar matched with La petit Balthazar Vioginer-Sauvignon Blanc 2021, to Smoked Angus beef paired with Quintessence Ventoux Chateau pesquie Rouge 2020, each dish will offer a unique culinary experience. The elevated menu is crafted with Westin’s Eat Well pillar in mind, prioritizing nutritious and wholesome ingredients that nourish both the body and mind.

“We are excited to bring this unique dining experience to our guests,” said Deepak Kumar, Director of Food & Beverage of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity for guests to connect and savor world-class cuisine and wines in an unforgettable setting.”

The intimate atmosphere of the dinner will accommodate a limited number of guests, in line with the winery’s philosophy that wine is a gathering point. The event will commence at 7:30 pm and is priced at USD 245++ per person. Don’t miss out on this remarkable opportunity to relish an exquisite dining experience in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

To know more about the resort visit westin-maldives.com