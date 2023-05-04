Maldives launches media campaign with Robb Report in SEA market

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has launched a media campaign with Robb Report, a leading luxury lifestyle publication in Southeast Asia (SEA) with an audience of over 220 million readers.

From May to July 2023, the campaign will promote the Maldives and strengthen brand visibility in Malaysia and Singapore – specifically targeting high net-worth individuals in the affluent markets.

Under this campaign, Robb Report will produce 2 print advertorials, 6 single-page print advertisements, 2 digital advertorials, 2 Robb Report Weekly EDM features, and 2 web display banners. They will also create and share social media posts highlighting the unique products and experiences offered at the Sunny Side of Life. The total reach of these advertorials, advertisements, and social media posts are expected to exceed 180,000.

Southeast Asia, with its close proximity to us, is a lucrative market for the Maldives tourism industry with high potential. As such, MMPRC is conducting a unique variety of marketing activities for the region. We are currently conducting a campaign with Travel + Leisure for the SEA market. Other activities include hosting a roadshow, and taking part in NATAS Holidays and ITB Asia in Singapore.