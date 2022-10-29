Lily Beach named Maldives’ leading all-Inclusive resort at World Travel Awards 2022

For the sixth time in this decade, Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has won the Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort title at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Presented at the 29th Annual World Travel Awards Programme, the coveted award is a testament to the exceptional and heartfelt service that Lily Beach delivers, ensuring guests return time and time again to make limitless memories at the resort.

The team at Lily Beach said, “We are thrilled that the resort has been crowned the Maldives’ Leading All Inclusive Resort, and we would like to thank all our friends of the resort for voting for us. Each guest may come as a stranger but they leave as a friend, and we are always delighted to hear when we have exceeded expectations by making sure every detail is taken care of”.

From the resort’s generous Platinum Plan, complete with a scrumptious buffet and premium á la carte dining, to offering a fantastic selection of drinks and a choice of excursions – all included within the plan – it’s no surprise Lily Beach Resort & Spa is so popular with families, couples and honeymooners alike.

With a promise to keep building on its success, coming back better than ever for next year too, Lily Beach strives to create unforgettable memories with exciting special events every year. Such as welcoming guests the currently ongoing World Cup Football Camp with Marcel Gurk, as well as announcing an exciting array of activities for Halloween and the Festive Season.

Just 25 minutes from Male’ by seaplane, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been the winner of numerous international awards and recognition, all of which point to the excellence of its staff, extensive list of activities especially for kids at the Turtle Kids Club, exciting excursions exploring the flora and fauna under the sea of South Ari Atoll, daily entertainments, and wide range of spa and wellness treatments at Tamara Spa.