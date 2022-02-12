Bison Maldives to build first homes in Floating City

Bison Maldives has signed a contract with Dutch Docklands Maldives for the construction of the first homes in Maldives Floating City — a new, floating development of 5,000 homes being constructed in a lagoon five minutes speedboat ride from Male’.

The first houses will enable people to visit the site and get a real world look and feel for the new housing development.

Maldives Floating City uses the latest technology from the Netherlands, where engineers have already completed floating housing projects. The 5,000 housing units will be tethered to the lagoon floor, and linked together to create a safe and comfortable environment.

The first houses will be ready after Ramadan, and tours for members of the public will commence shortly afterwards. The houses are being constructed locally, to specifications designed by engineers from the Netherlands.

Bison Maldives is a major resort construction company based in Maldives. With over two decades’ experience in the construction business, Bison Maldives has built luxury resorts such as Cocoon Maldives, You & Me by Cocoon and properties for Atmosphere Group as well.

Abdul Majeed, Founder and Managing Director of Bison said: “Bison Maldives is delighted to be part of this ground-breaking housing project and we look forward to delivering the first houses on time.”

Commenting on the contract signing, Maldives Floating City director Ibrahim Riyaz said: “We are excited to start the physical construction of Maldives Floating City, after months of painstaking legal and technical work to prepare for this world class and affordable housing development. I look forward to taking members of the public to the first houses, so they can see the project for themselves. In such an innovative development, seeing is believing.”