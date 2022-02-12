Relish romance in Kuramathi Maldives

They say that food is the language of love, a universal way of showing affection by bonding over a sumptuous meal. In Kuramathi Maldives, date nights are like no other amidst a sublime setting that only inspires togetherness and sparks to fly.

The Romance Dinner is an indulgent evening designed to celebrate passion. A private dining experience poised on the expanse of the soft sandy beach, it features an exquisite 5-course meal fulfilling the most ardent desires of the appetite and heart.

Start with nibbles of Amuse-Bouche followed by mouth-watering starters, Sweet Green Peas Panna Cotta and Miso Carrot Soup. For the main course, feast on appetising choices of Baked Chorizo Fish Scale Grouper Fish Fillet or Texas Style Grilled Short Ribs. The menu also offers an option to upgrade the main course to premium servings of Spiny Lobster El Figaro, a world-famous Cuban-style Thermidor lobster.

For vegetarian lovers, impress your special someone with flavoursome selections including Spinach, Eggplant and Lentil Wellington, Corn & Chickpeas Burger, or Asian Mushroom El Figaro.

The Romance Dinner is offered at USD 85++ per person, while the lobster dish is also available as a supplement.

An enchanting night of wining and dining awaits you and your loved one in Kuramathi. A memorable moment made for two with the ocean breeze and lapping waves as your soundtrack while relishing in the delectable creations of the Romance Dinner menu.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises Private Ltd, a 100% Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora.

Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly.

There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.