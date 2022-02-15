Ryatt Lucero appointed Marketing and Communications Manager at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

Ryatt Lucero has been appointed as the Marketing & Communications Manager at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.

Ryatt is a results-driven, dynamic, and strategic-thinking marketing and communications professional with over eight years of proven experience in tourism and hospitality. He has worked for local and global brands, at both the property level and corporate, in some of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations, including Siem Reap, Fiji, Bangkok, Phuket, and the Maldives.

He has a wealth of experience in planning and implementing 360 degree marketing campaigns, CSR & PR activities, social media marketing, digital activation strategies, content creation, community engagement, brand management and positioning, activations and partnerships, media relations, and analytics and reporting.

A passionate advocate of sustainability, he believes that tourism is a force for good in the world. Therefore, he is dedicated to contributing to the cause with the industry’s best principles and practices.

Before joining The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the brand’s first island oasis, he was with Crown & Champa Resorts, leading the group’s social media, content, and communications. Before that, he was with Accor’s Movenpick Resort and Spa Karon Beach Phuket as Marketing and Communications Manager, responsible for planning and implementing the overall marketing and PR strategies of the property, managing the social media & online content, establishing local and international media relations, and building key advertising and partnerships opportunities for the resort and its outlets.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing Management and certifications in social media marketing, content creation, and digital strategy, Ryatt has had a successful career and is now positioned at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, in charge of all the resort’s marketing, communication, and PR activities, including programming, partnerships, and activations.