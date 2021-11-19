Visit Maldives concludes live event with Singapore Airlines targeting South Korean market

Visit Maldives successfully concludes a destination marketing LIVE event with Singapore Airlines on Naver Live Shopping – South Korea’s one of the largest E-Commerce Websites. The event was held on 17th November 2021.

Singapore Airlines is well-known as a global leading premium airline, an innovative market leader with excellent service. SIA Group encompasses 3 airlines (Scoot, Silk Air, Singapore Airlines) and operates flights to and from 130 destinations in 36 countries.

Singapore Airlines is also one of the world’s most awarded airlines. The airline was selected as the World Best Airline from Skytrax in 2018, Best Airline in the World from TripAdvisor in 2019, and recently in 2021, Singapore Airlines ranked 34th among the top 50 companies from Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies.

Under this campaign images & videos of Maldives were promoted before and during the live broadcasting. The audience were also informed of the flight schedules between Maldives and South Korea via Singapore Airlines to further encourage live sales of flight tickets.

The purpose of this event was to create brand and connectivity awareness among South Korean travellers, to build optimism, and keep the Maldives a top-of-mind destination for the upcoming holiday season. The resorts that were promoted during the Live include Taj Exotica Resort and Spa and Crossroads Maldives SAii Lagoon.

The activities of this campaign included social media posts and videos on Naver Marketing Channels and the display of participating properties on the landing page of Naver Travel, a dedicated website for honeymooners and couples.

This campaign is held in line with Visit Maldives’ marketing strategy for the South Korean Market, aiming to promote the destination as a safe haven for South Korean tourists. The campaign also provided a great opportunity to build a strategic business partnership with Singapore Air to capture the pent-up honeymoon demand in the 4th quarter of 2021 after achieving 70% of vaccinations in Korea.

This was a necessary step to revitalise the direct travel market from Korea to the Maldives by joining hands with one of the leading global Airlines, which will most likely affect other airlines to consider resuming flight to MLE in alignment with recovering demand, and to maximise the market size to create a boom for the Maldives.

So far this year we have held several activities targeting this market, including social media campaigns and physical fairs with honeymoon agencies, print and online adverts on travel magazines, out of home campaigns portraying the Maldives in different areas, and virtual webinars targeting South Korea travel trade.

Upcoming activities for the Korean market by Visit Maldives include social media campaigns with online travel agencies.