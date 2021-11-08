Hard Rock Hotel Maldives honours hip-hop history this Nov

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Joins Hard Rock properties across the globe to celebrate the inaugural Hip-Hop History Month

In July, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution to name November Hip-Hop History Month.

Hard Rock International announced that in honour of the inaugural Hip-Hop History Month this November, all company divisions including Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos across the globe will be honouring the impact hip-hop music has had on history and culture throughout the month.

Hip-hop memorabilia

Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos throughout the United States have a variety of iconic hip-hop memorabilia items on display.

In addition, Hard Rock’s collection features several mementos from artists who paved the way for the genre, as well as crossover artists who have been inspired by hip-hop.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives & Hard Rock Cafe Maldives hosts memorabilia of Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Monterey Pop Festival, Elvis Presley Isle of Wight Festival, Bobby Rondinelli – Black Sabbath, Lenny Kravitz, Live Aid, Crossby, Stills, Nash & Young, Peter Silberman – The Antlers, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Dave Elitch – Antemasque, Slash, Sammy Davis Jr., Linkin Park, Roger Daltrey – The Who, Patrick Matera – Katy Perry, Justin Beiber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Prince, Chun Xiao, Jason Sutter, Stacy Jones, Imagine Dragons, The Black Keys, The Rolling Stones, Pepper, Sum 41, Toots & Maytals, Dirk Lance Incubus, The Ramones, Kiss, Marilyn Manson and Everclear.

Hip-hop happy hours

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives in-house guests can enjoy daily happy hour around the hotel as well as The Elephant and The Butterfly from 6-7pm.

In addition, In-house DJ will play hip-hop beats every Sunday by the pool side from 12.30pm – 3:00pm.

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit https://www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives/