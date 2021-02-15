lti Maafushivaru introduces mobile app to enhance guest service, extends free PCR test offer

Maldivian luxury resort lti Maafushivaru has launched its official mobile application.

Guests can now make the most of their idyllic and unique island experiences right at their fingertips.

The app is easy to use, specially built and available on iOS and Android stores. After downloading, guests can simply log in with a complete name and email address.

It gives the guests easy access to everything on offer at lti Maafushivaru both before and during their stay. Some key features of the app include:

Gallery to view resort’s images

Directory of facilities and services

Daily and weekly weather forecast

Check dining outlets, operation hours and food & beverage menus

Information about the resort and important updates

Direct link to the resort’s special offers and packages

Instant messaging with the reception team 24/7

One of the most helpful features of lti Maafushivaru’s app is the Covid-19 alert which can be found under the Directory page.

It has all the information about Covid-19 measures and guidelines, free PCR test for in-house guests and direct link to the Online Health Declaration Form, which is mandatory to all guests prior entering and exiting the Maldives.

In line to this update, lti Maafushivaru is also extending their offer for complimentary PCR test until March 31. Should guests require a negative PCR test to board their flight back to their country of destination, the resort provides one PCR test per person free of charge.

Due to widespread concerns of the pandemic, the continued health and safety of guests, employees and business partners has been a high priority for the management of lti Maafushivaru.

“We aim to create safe havens for guests to enjoy their Maldives getaway experience, keep them secure, safe and stay up to date with all our island happenings throughout their stay all conveniently on their own mobile device,” the resort said, in an announcement.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and overwater offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus, includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water. Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.